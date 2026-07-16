BSP Circular No. 1238: Fairer Fees And Stronger Safeguards In Digital Payments

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has lifted its moratorium on digital payment fees and introduced new regulations for Instapay and PESONet transactions. These reforms establish a framework for fairer pricing structures while maintaining consumer protections and advancing the central bank's digital finance objectives.

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan was founded in 1945 and is a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines. Its principal office is in Makati City, with branch offices in Cebu City, Davao City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The firm offers a broad and integrated range of legal services, with departments in the following fields: banking, finance and securities; special projects; corporate services; litigation and dispute resolution; employment law and immigration; intellectual property; and tax.

Article Insights

This author's articles from SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan are most popular: in Asia

in Asia SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan are most popular: within Finance and Banking, Antitrust/Competition Law, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

On June 17, 2026, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (“BSP”) issued Memorandum No. M-2026-025 (the “Memorandum”) and BSP Circular No. 1238 (the “Circular”) lifting the moratorium on increase of fees for Instapay and PESONet Transactions and amending the rules to regulate payment charges to be more fair, transparent, and commensurate with underlying expenses of delivery of operations.

The moratorium was lifted to support fairer pricing in digital payments and a structured approach to person‑to‑person transfers. These reforms aim to lower costs, encourage responsible market practices, and advance the BSP’s broader goals of expanding digital finance, inclusion, and innovation, while keeping strong safeguards for oversight and consumer protection.

This bulletin was prepared by SyCipLaw’s Banking, Finance and Securities Department. Jules Duke M. Contreras assisted in the preparation of this bulletin.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.