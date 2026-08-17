Streaming v Project Finance: Alternatives For Australian Mine Capital Structures

Precious-metals streaming has evolved into a substantial financing tool for Australian mining projects, offering developers an alternative to traditional project finance. With major transactions demonstrating streaming's viability across junior developers and major producers alike, mining companies now face strategic choices about capital structure.

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Precious-metals streaming has moved on from its North American roots and matured into a substantial asset class, with Wheaton Precious Metal, Triple Flag and Osisko Royalties commanding a combined market capitalisation exceeding US$50 billion. Transactions like Ravenswood/Triple Flag, KGL Resources/Wheaton Precious Metals and CSA/Osisko Royalties demonstrate that streaming has become a fixture of the Australian mine capital stack - applicable to junior developers and major producers alike. Overall, Australia has evolved from a relatively minor streaming market in the early 2000s to one of the world's most attractive jurisdictions for royalty and streaming companies, thanks to its combination of resource quality, stable regulation and mature mining industry. The landmark CMOC/Triple Flag US$550 million Northparkes stream in 2020 opened the market, and the BHP/Wheaton US$4.3 billion Antamina silver stream announced in February 2026 - while relating to a Peruvian mine - catalysed widespread interest from Australian mining companies in streaming as a financing tool. The KGL Resources/Wheaton US$300 million gold and silver stream announced in April 2026 (on which Corrs acted as legal adviser) represents another major step forward for streaming in Australia’s mining sector, which is reinforced by Wheaton’s right of first refusal on any future precious metal streams, royalties or similar transactions for metals derived from the Jervois Mine. However, Australia also remains one of the most mature jurisdictions for natural resource project finance, which begs the question as to which model best suits your project – and can you use both? Basics In a streaming arrangement, the investor (the "streamer") pays an upfront deposit - often in tranches linked to milestones - for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future production of a specified metal (whether of the principal metal mined or a specified by-product) at a fixed price or discount to the spot price. The product delivered by the seller to the streamer need not be physically produced by the relevant project, and often delivery obligations are settled by metal being credited to a designated metal account of the streamer. The streamer bears risk on commodity price and production risk; the seller retains operational control. Further, a streaming arrangement is generally characterised not as debt but rather an off-balance sheet contractual obligation to sell the specified metal to the streamer. However, guarantees of that contractual obligation may be required. Project finance on the other hand is structured with both debt and equity primarily based on the project’s expected future cash flows, with lenders having limited or no recourse to the sponsors beyond their agreed commitments. Ideally, the project is developed and operated through a legally separate special purpose vehicle, with a network of contractual arrangements allocating risk to those parties best able to manage them. The objective being to create a bankable investment capable of generating predictable cashflows sufficient to service debt, provide acceptable returns to equity investors and satisfy all stakeholder obligations over the life of the project. Key considerations Impact on borrowing capacity and capital structure flexibility Streaming can be strategically valuable, as it preserves debt headroom, whereas project finance preserves control over all metals produced but at the cost of reduced financing flexibility. Ideally, streaming can complement rather than compete with senior debt. Because streams typically cover by-product metals, the primary revenue line is preserved for senior lenders - increasing total funding without triggering covenants or exhausting debt capacity. Project finance fully utilises debt capacity and restricts additional indebtedness with a full security package. Cash servicing and repayment profile Under a stream, there is no fixed-interest cash servicing - outflows are tied directly to production and commodity prices, eliminating mandatory cash drain during ramp-up or weak pricing cycles. Project finance imposes scheduled principal and interest repayments that must be met regardless of short-term production or price fluctuations. Cost of capital and commodity upside The all-in cost of streaming is often higher over the life of mine because the seller shares commodity upside with the streamer indefinitely. Industry and academic research have estimated the implied IRR to streamers at approximately 8-15%, depending on the agreed discount to the spot price, commodity price assumptions and mine life. By contrast, in our experience, current margins for USD project financing for mid-cap Australian mining developers are indicatively 250-400 basis points over SOFR. Under a stream, the seller delivers metal at a continuing discount to spot, allowing the streamer to capture margin even after the initial deposit has been recovered. Project finance, by contrast, has a defined margin and, once repaid, leaves the sponsor with 100% of the production economics. However, in a "higher-for-longer" rate environment - with the RBA cash rate holding at elevated levels through 2025-2026 and gold prices exceeding US$3,800-$4,100 since late 2025 - the differential narrows and streaming’s production-linked cash-flow profile (which eliminates mandatory debt service during ramp-up or pricing troughs) can justify the premium where cash-flow certainty is prioritised over total cost of capital. Security and covenant intensity Project finance requires comprehensive security, extensive covenants (DSCR, reserve tail ratios), information undertakings and lender consent rights. Streaming may involve less onerous security. In recent Australian deals, security packages (while often comprehensive initially) release or step down once a "deposit recovery" threshold is met, and streams generally do not impose the breadth of financial covenants that characterise project finance. That is not to say that there will not be competing interests in security arrangements, and this is one of the more fraught areas when attempting to reconcile a stream and a project finance. Suitability across project lifecycle Project finance suits projects at or beyond bankable feasibility stage. Streaming has broader application: whether prior to a bankable feasibility study, as expansion capital at producing mines, or restructuring distressed operations. This makes streaming particularly attractive for junior and mid-cap developers that may not meet traditional project finance thresholds. FIRB Depending on the nature of the secured assets and the composition and jurisdiction of the streamer’s upstream ownership, security to support streaming arrangements with a strategic offtaker may require FIRB approval. A streamer may provide only limited funding, if any, before FIRB approval is obtained and the full security package can be taken. On the other hand, project finance lenders are more likely to be banks or private credit funds and therefore less likely to require FIRB approval to take security - although may still require such approval for any equity participation. Traditional owners If the mining operations are located on land subject to an agreement with traditional owners under the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth) or some other form of partnership or participation agreement, consideration should be given to whether consent from the traditional owners is required before security can be granted over the mining tenements. While this issue can arise across all forms of financing, the introduction of streaming creditors may require additional engagement with the relevant traditional owners to explain the financing structure and obtain the necessary approvals.

Why not both? Jervois Mine case study

The KGL Resources/Wheaton gold and silver stream in respect of the Jervois Mine was structured to accommodate the incurrence of third-party project financing alongside the stream. KGL provided Wheaton with corporate guarantees, as well as first-priority security interests on the project and KGL corporate assets, subject to an agreed intercreditor framework where project debt financing is incurred. The core intercreditor framework is set out in substantial detail in the streaming agreement to govern the relationship between Wheaton, KGL and any future third-party lenders.

Another important feature of the stream is the availability of early-stage capital to KGL ahead of construction commencement and before the execution of construction contracts. The total stream consideration of US$300 million was structured so that US$32 million is available as an "Early Deposit" in two tranches of US$16 million each, with conditions precedent including customary working capital testing, provision of an early works budget, execution of guarantees and security and (for the second instalment) receipt of FIRB approval and evidence of early works expenditure. The balance of the deposit (US$243 million) will then be available in four equal tranches following satisfaction of construction-related milestones.

Further, the streaming rates applicable to KGL's gold and silver by-product production are also not static; rather, they step down over time as cumulative delivery thresholds are achieved. This means that KGL's residual precious metals revenue will increase progressively over the life of mine, as KGL's share of gold and silver revenue will grow as delivery thresholds to Wheaton are met.

Structuring considerations in dual-instrument transactions

While streams can offer many valuable benefits to a developer, there are some practical tensions between streaming and project finance that will need to be carefully managed, including:

First, stream agreements frequently restrict hedging of the streamed metal, which may conflict with the project financier’s requirement for a hedging programme. While the nature of the hedging differs, the priorities of the hedging counterparties and the impact on the instruments will need to be reconciled through an intercreditor arrangement. The intercreditor arrangements must address which instrument’s hedging policy prevails and in what circumstances.



Second, change-of-control provisions in stream agreements must be reconciled with equivalent provisions in the senior facility agreement. Misalignment between stream and senior facility change-of-control mechanics can create execution risk on an exit, with the streamer’s consent or buydown provisions adding cost and complexity to M&A processes.



Third, parties should consider the priority of stream deliveries relative to senior debt service in a downside scenario. While streams are typically structured as purchase agreements rather than debt instruments, the economic substance of deliveries at a discount to spot may be tested in an enforcement or insolvency context.

Australian tax considerations

There is no public ATO guidance specifically addressing the tax treatment of a modern mining streaming arrangement. How the arrangement is taxed depends on whether it is a genuine sale of future metal, a production royalty or, in substance, a financing arrangement. If it is a sale, transfers of metal to an offshore streamer should not ordinarily give rise to an Australian withholding obligation and the miner’s deliveries are taxed as ordinary sales. If it is instead characterised as a royalty or a financing arrangement, different withholding regimes may apply and the timing of the miner’s income recognition may change.

One question that can arise in streaming is whether the discount at which the metal is delivered is a genuine commercial margin, or rather compensation for providing finance. The sale characterisation is strongest where the streamer bears genuine commodity-price and production risk with no guaranteed path to recover its advance. The risk of financing treatment increases where the arrangement includes terms that guarantee or substantially assure the streamer of an agreed yield irrespective of production. Security and guarantees are not decisive in themselves - what matters is whether they secure delivery of metal or recovery of capital.

A separate issue is the timing of the miner’s income recognition in respect of the upfront deposit. Questions may arise as to whether it should be brought to account on receipt or progressively as it is applied against deliveries. Where the relevant party is within their scope, the Taxation of Financial Arrangements (TOFA) rules may also apply and can produce different outcomes for each party - though the application of TOFA does not of itself cause withholding tax to arise.

Conclusion

With traditional debt pricing at cyclical highs and equity windows narrowing for mid-cap developers, streaming is re-emerging as a meaningful component of the Australian mine capital stack. It is not always a substitute for project finance as the two can serve complementary functions. As a general framework: streaming may be best suited where a project is pre-feasibility or the developer lacks the credit profile for traditional bank debt; project finance is optimal where a project has reached bankable feasibility with predictable cash flows; and a hybrid structure may be appropriate for large-scale assets with significant by-product metal production. The optimal structure depends on project stage, risk profile and the balance between cost of capital and cash-flow flexibility.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.