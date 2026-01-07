ARTICLE
7 January 2026

China's Trademark Law (Revised Draft) Now Open For Public Comment

The National People's Congress has recently published the Draft Amendment to the Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China...
China Intellectual Property
The National People's Congress has recently published the Draft Amendment to the Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China, opening it for public comments from December 27, 2025 to February 9, 2026.

This revision marks an important effort to update China's trademark system, aiming to improve the fairness and effectiveness of trademark protection. The changes are likely to positively influence brand planning and intellectual property management for both domestic and foreign companies operating in China.

AFD China will closely track the progress of the amendment and provide timely insights and practical guidance to help our clients navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.

