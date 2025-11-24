WIPO: New E-mail Requirement For Madrid System Users (Effective November 2025)

Unitalen Attorneys at Law are most popular:
As approved by the Madrid Union Assembly in July 2025, starting from November 1, 2025, all holders of international trademark registrations (referred to as “assets”) and their representatives must have a recorded e-mail address for each asset they hold or manage to submit requests for changes.
Please refer to the following link for details: https://www.wipo.int/documents/d/madrid-system/information-notices-en-2025-madrid_2025_30_e.pdf
(Source: WIPO China)
