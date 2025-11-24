WIPO: New E-mail Requirement For Madrid System Users (Effective November 2025)

As approved by the Madrid Union Assembly in July 2025, starting from November 1, 2025, all holders of international trademark registrations (referred to as "assets") and their representatives...

As approved by the Madrid Union Assembly in July 2025, starting from November 1, 2025, all holders of international trademark registrations (referred to as “assets”) and their representatives must have a recorded e-mail address for each asset they hold or manage to submit requests for changes.

Please refer to the following link for details: https://www.wipo.int/documents/d/madrid-system/information-notices-en-2025-madrid_2025_30_e.pdf

(Source: WIPO China)

