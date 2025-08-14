ARTICLE
14 August 2025

The Informative User Guide For The View And Drawing Requirements Of Designs Released

Since 2015, the Industrial Designs 5 (ID5) offices have been engaged in ongoing cooperation in the field of industrial design.
Since 2015, the Industrial Designs 5 (ID5) offices have been engaged in ongoing cooperation in the field of industrial design. These collaborative efforts aim to enhance mutual understanding, raise public awareness of design protection, and provide better services to users worldwide.

The Informative User Guide for the View and Drawing Requirements of Designs is a joint project led by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). By comparison and summarizing the view and drawing requirements of designs of the ID5 offices, the Guide provides a comprehensive overview in both text and visual formats. This resource serves as a valuable reference for innovators.

For more project outcomes, please visit the official website: https://id-five.org.(Translated from CNIPA Website Chinese Version)

Appendix 1: Original English Version of the Informative User Guide for the View and Drawing Requirements of Designs.

Appendix 2: Chinese Reference Translation of the Informative User Guide for the View and Drawing Requirements of Designs

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/7/14/art_1340_200599.html

