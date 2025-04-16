Shen Changyu Meets With Director General Of Danish Patent And Trademark Office And Ambassador Of Denmark To China

Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), met in Beijing with Sune Stampe Sørensen, Director General of the Danish Patent and Trademark Office, and Michael Starbæk Christensen, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to China recently. The two sides engaged in in-depth discussions on the latest progress in IP work in both countries and the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on IP cooperation between the two offices.

Shen noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Denmark. Under the joint leadership of the two heads of state, China-Denmark cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results. In recent years, CNIPA has maintained close exchanges with the Danish Patent and Trademark Office and the Danish Embassy in China, and the cooperation between the two sides has been continuously deepening. Looking forward, Shen expressed hope that both sides would continue to promote more practical cooperation projects to better serve the technological innovation and economic development of both countries.

Sørensen highlighted that the two offices have established a strong partnership for many years, strongly supporting the development of IP systems in both countries. He expressed hope that both sides would continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation and achieve mutual benefits, providing more quality and convenient services for both innovators.

Christensen emphasized that the friendship between Denmark and China has a long history, and IP plays an important role in promoting the development of bilateral relations and economic and trade exchanges. He hoped that the IP management departments of both countries would maintain close communication to deepen bilateral relations.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/4/8/art_1340_198657.html

