AFD China Is Selected For Inclusion In The First Batch Of Patent Agencies For The Targeted Service Ssafeguard Program

Recently, the All-China Patent Agents Association (ACPAA) announced the first batch of patent agencies selected for the targeted service safeguard program. Thanks to its solid professional capabilities, excellent industry reputation, and unwavering commitment to high-quality service, AFD China was successfully selected as one of the 986 agencies for the program. This honor serves as both recognition and encouragement of our firm's service capabilities.

This selection of agencies for the targeted service safeguard program is a significant initiative by the ACPAA to respond to the national innovation-driven development strategy and to improve industry service quality. The evaluation process followed rigorous standards, requiring applicants not only to participate in ACPAA-led initiatives promoting high-quality industry development and to comply with the industry service convention, but also to sign the "Commitment to Safeguarding High Quality of Patent Applications through Targeted Services". These multiple requirements demonstrated the high expectations placed on the professional competence and sense of responsibility of the selected agencies.

As a professional agency with many years of expertise in the field of intellectual property, AFD China has always placed service quality at the core of its work. Over the years, we have adhered to the service philosophy of "professionalism, precision, and efficiency", providing timely and high-quality patent agency services to numerous innovators and assisting in the transformation of high-level invention-creations into high-quality patents. By signing the "Commitment to Safeguarding High Quality of Patent Applications through Targeted Services", we have further raised our service standards, underscoring our determination to put the concept of high-quality industry development into practice.

Being selected this time is not only a high affirmation of our past work, but also a motivation for our future development. We will take this opportunity to continuously strengthen our service capabilities, strictly abide by the undertakings in the Commitment, proactively accept public oversight, and repay the trust of our clients and the society with even higher standards of service. At the same time, we will closely follow the national innovation-driven development strategy, deeply engage with the wave of high-quality industry development, and continue to enhance the precision and professionalism of our services, thereby providing stronger intellectual property safeguard for high-level invention-creations, and making greater contributions to the flourishing development of China's patent industry.

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.