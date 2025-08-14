Shen Changyu Leads Delegation To Attend The 8th UK-China Intellectual Property Symposium

Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, led a delegation to the United Kingdom recently upon invitation to attend the 8th UK-China Intellectual Property Symposium and delivered a keynote speech.

Shen noted that as two major global economies, China and the United Kingdom share great potential for cooperation in the field of intellectual property (IP). He highlighted that the Symposium, which has been held for several consecutive editions, has become a flagship platform for deepening bilateral exchanges and cooperation in IP, playing an important role in advancing the development of IP systems in both countries. Shen expressed hope that the two sides will continue to deepen collaboration to benefit more IP users, and better serve technological innovation and economic development in both nations.

During the visit, Shen held bilateral talks with Adam Williams, Chief Executive of the Intellectual Property Office of the United Kingdom (UKIPO). The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the latest developments in their respective IP systems, Standards Essential Patents (SEPs), IP finance, and future cooperation, and reached important consensus.

The delegation also visited the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom, where they exchanged views on China-UK IP cooperation. In addition, they visited Chinese innovation-driven enterprises operating in the United Kingdom to better understand their needs and the status of IP protection in the local context.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/7/18/art_1340_200663.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.