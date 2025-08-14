CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Meets With Michael Hart, President Of AmCham China

Recently, Lu Pengqi, Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA, met in Beijing with Michael Hart, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China), and representatives of member companies.

Lu noted that the development of China's intellectual property (IP) system is inseparable from the attention and support of foreign chambers of commerce and IP right holders operating in China. He emphasized that CNIPA has always adhered to the principles of fairness and impartiality, ensuring equal treatment and protection for both domestic and foreign right holders. CNIPA will continue to take an open and proactive approach to listen to opinions and suggestions of foreign-funded enterprises on the development of China's IP system, and remain committed to fostering a sound innovation environment.

Hart noted that AmCham China and its member companies highly appreciate China's achievements in IP protection. The Chamber will continue to serve as a bridge to promote further exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States in the field of IP. After the meeting, Hart presented CNIPA with the 2025 American Business in China White Paper.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/7/18/art_1340_200662.html

