Shen Changyu Holds Bilateral Meeting With WIPO Director General Daren Tang

On the morning of July 7 local time, during the Sixty-Sixth Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the WIPO, Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, held a bilateral meeting with WIPO Director General Daren Tang in Geneva, Switzerland. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on topics including China's latest developments in intellectual property (IP), artificial intelligence, and bilateral cooperation.

Shen noted that under the guidance of President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to a commemorative event marking the 50th anniversary of cooperation between China and WIPO, bilateral collaboration has deepened and yielded a series of practical outcomes. China congratulated WIPO on the successful conclusion of the WIPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge and the RDLT. China will remain committed to constructive participation in the development of international IP rules under the framework of WIPO, advancing the global IP governance system towards greater fairness and equity.

Tang stated that in recent years, international patent applications through the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), designs contained in applications filed with the Hague System, and international trademark applications filed under the Madrid System from Chinese applicants have maintained strong growth momentum, reflecting the country's dynamic innovation landscape. He expressed hope that the two sides will further deepen cooperation in improving the global IP service system, leveraging AI to empower IP, and enhancing the role of IP in development, jointly advancing the development of the global IP governance system.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/7/18/art_1340_200686.html

