AFD China Newsletter - November 2024

Shen Changyu Leads Delegation to Russia for 16th BRICS Heads of IP Offices Meeting

Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), recently led a delegation to Russia to attend the 16th BRICS Heads of Intellectual Property Offices Meeting and visited the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (IP) of Russia (Rospatent) and the Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO).

The Meeting was held in Moscow, Russia, from October 10 to 11, marking the first formal meeting of BRICS heads of IP offices following the BRICS expansion on IP cooperation. Shen noted that this historic BRICS expansion on IP cooperation provides a new opportunity to broaden collaboration and enhance its impact. The CNIPA is willing to work with other BRICS IP offices to deepen cooperation and provide a better IP protection environment for users, contributing to high-quality economic development in BRICS countries. During the meeting, participants discussed the progress of cooperation projects and operational matters after the expansion, and approved five new project proposals in principle.

During their visit to Russia, the delegation also held bilateral meetings with the Rospatent and EAPO, exchanging views on topics such as IP utilization and commercialization, awareness-raising, financial management, and future cooperation. A memorandum of understanding on data exchange was also signed between the CNIPA and Rospatent.

CNIPA-IPONZ Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) Pilot Program to Launch on November 1, 2024

Following a joint decision by the CNIPA and the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand (IPONZ), the CNIPA-IPONZ PPH pilot program has commenced on 1 November, 2024 for the duration of two years and ending on 31 October, 2026.

After the launch of the PPH pilot program, applicants from both countries can submit PPH requests to either the CNIPA or the IPONZ in line with the procedures established under the program.

PPH is a fast track linking patent examination duties of different countries or regions, allowing patent examination authorities to speed up patent examination by work sharing. Since the initiation of the first PPH program in November 2011, the CNIPA has built PPH ties with patent examination authorities of 33 countries or regions.

Joint Communiqué on Entry into Second Phase in EPO-CNIPA Patent Cooperation Treaty Pilot Project

From 1 December 2024, users of the EPO-CNIPA Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) pilot project will pay international search fee directly at the CNIPA in Renminbi.

The European Patent Office (EPO) and the CNIPA have jointly announced the next phase in their joint PCT pilot project. This new phase offers greater convenience to Chinese applicants designating the EPO as their International Search Authority (ISA): Starting from December 1, 2024, applicants will be able to pay their search fees through the CNIPA to the EPO in Renminbi.

The first phase of this pilot project began on 1 December, 2020. The second phase simplifies the process for Chinese nationals and residents by allowing fee payments in local currency, making it easier to access high-quality international searches and written opinions from the EPO.

By choosing the EPO as their ISA, applicants gain accelerated access to European patent protection. Additionally, phase two maintains key advantages, such as a 75% reduction in the examination fee when requesting international preliminary examination under PCT Chapter II with the EPO. No supplementary European search or translation of the PCT application are required when entering the European phase, saving both time and costs.

The pilot's capacity remains limited to 3,000 applications per year, ensuring that a broad range of applicants can continue to take advantage of these benefits.

CNIPA Commissioner Shen Changyu noted that as an important part of the cooperation between the CNIPA and the EPO, the pilot project has been widely welcomed by Chinese users since it was launched nearly four years ago. More than 440 innovative entities benefited from the pilot. We welcome the second phase of the project, enabling the Chinese entities to make direct payments in Renminbi and thus making it easier to apply for a patent and get protection in Europe.

EPO President António Campinos highlighted that the introduction of this new payment option represents a significant milestone in our ongoing collaboration with the CNIPA. This improvement offers greater convenience for Chinese applicants by streamlining procedures and cutting costs. Together with the CNIPA, we continue to support innovators in China in accessing Europe's technology markets, promoting growth and enhancing the ties between our regions.

China's International Patent Applications Rank No 1 Worldwide

China has remained the largest submitter of international patent applications under the PCT with the number reaching 69,610 in 2023, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in March 2024.

The PCT is one of the most important international treaties in the field of intellectual property. It was concluded in 1970 and now has 158 state parties. This year marks the 30th anniversary of China's participation in the PCT.

In 1994, patent applications via PCT from China were only 98. By 2023, the number increased to nearly 70,000, ranking first in the world for five consecutive years.

More than a quarter of the world's PCT applications have been submitted to the CNIPA, said Lisa Jorgenson, deputy director general of WIPO.

National Training Program on Competence Development of Cross-Border IP Lawyers Held in Beijing

From October 9 to 12, the Ministry of Justice of China and the CNIPA jointly organized the first national training program aimed at enhancing the competence of cross-border intellectual property (IP) lawyers in Beijing. Wang Zhenjiang, member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Justice, along with Liao Tao, CNIPA's Deputy Commissioner and Party Leadership Group member, attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

Wang highlighted that the legal profession plays a vital role in comprehensively advancing the rule of law and promoting the practice of the Chinese path to modernization. He called on cross-border IP lawyers to deeply implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law and help enterprises safeguard their legitimate rights and interests by applying the rule of law and regulations, providing high-quality legal services to build China into an IP powerhouse.

Liao emphasized that cross-border IP lawyers are high-end talents urgently needed in the current situation. He urged them to actively participate in legislative consultation, policy recommendations, overseas rights protection, and IP commercialization practices, and encouraged them to take on a leadership role in these areas.

The training program featured lectures from experts in practical departments and universities, with nearly 100 cross-border IP lawyers participating.

18th Conference of Heads of Offices between EPO and CNIPA Held in Chengdu

On October 21, the 18th Conference of the Heads of Offices between the EPO and theCNIPA was held in Chengdu, Sichuan. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, and António Campinos, President of the EPO, attended the conference.

Shen noted that under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two offices, this year has seen close communication between working-level staff and experts across various fields. The bilateral collaboration has deepened, yielding anticipated results in areas including patent documentation and classification, examination processes, and automation. Shen also expressed optimism about next year's milestone, marking 40 years of cooperation between the two offices, and hoped to further expand bilateral cooperation, jointly pushing the partnership to a new stage.

Campinos highly praised the achievements of the bilateral collaboration and looked forward to continuing the in-depth cooperation between the two offices, especially on IP topics like search tool usage and collaboration between the Five IP offices (IP5). He emphasized the importance of sharing best practice to create new opportunities for collaboration.

Both offices agreed to issue a Joint Communiqué on October 22, announcing that the second phase in their joint PCT pilot project would start from December 1, 2024, with Chinese applicants able to pay their patent fees directly in Renminbi.

During the conference, an annual work plan for 2025 was signed between the two offices. While in Chengdu, Campinos and his delegation also visited local high-tech enterprises.

CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Lu Pengqi also attended the meeting.

Chinese Courts Strengthen Role in IP, Environmental Cases to Boost Innovation

Chinese courts have stepped up efforts to handle administrative cases in areas such as intellectual property and environmental protection over the past few years, in a bid to support innovation-driven development, according to a report submitted Tuesday to China's top legislative body.

From 2016 through September this year, courts nationwide have dealt with more than 2.42 million administrative cases, issuing eight judicial interpretations aimed at improving case quality and urging government agencies to fulfill their duties more effectively, the report said.

Between 2016 and September 2024, courts heard 138,000 administrative cases involving intellectual property, with an annual growth rate of 20.3 percent, according to data in the report, which was presented to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for review.

Zhang Jun, president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), said the strengthening of IP protection under the rule of law is intended to encourage innovation and support China's goal of becoming a leader in intellectual property. Courts have also increased information-sharing with government departments in the IP field, he said, as part of efforts to bolster administrative protection of IP rights.

"For example, we've held regular meetings with those in agriculture and anti-monopoly sectors, discussing how to use administrative and judicial measures to protect IP rights in the seed industry and address cases involving competition restrictions," Zhang said.

The report also highlighted efforts to support China's green transition. Courts handled 118,000 administrative cases involving environmental protection from 2016 to September 2024, with an annual growth rate of 14.9 percent.

Additionally, courts supported government efforts in urban redevelopment, handling 425,000 cases related to land expropriation and house demolition, which saw an annual growth rate of 8.8 percent, the report added.

SUPPLEMENTARY ISSUE

2024 AIPPI World Congress Successfully Held in Hangzhou with Active Participation from AFD China

The AIPPI World Congress took place in Hangzhou from October 19th to 23rd, 2024, under the theme "Balanced Protection of IP and Innovation Development". In these four days, IP professionals from around the world have gathered in Hangzhou to engage in various exchange activities, which widely consolidated cooperation consensus and stimulated innovation vitality. As an active participant in the IP field, AFD China also sent off a professional team to participate in this grand event.

This is a valuable opportunity for AFD China to learn and exchange ideas. Through participation in this conference, we have not only learned about the latest developments and cutting-edge issues in the international IP field, but also established extensive connections with IP experts from around the world.

We fully utilized this grand event and actively interacted with new and old friends both inside and outside the venue. We had in-depth conversations, sharing our experiences and insights. These exchanges not only strengthened our friendship, but also laid a solid foundation for future cooperation.

Through such meetings, we have gained a deeper understanding of the changes and trends in the international IP market, and have also discovered various potential opportunities for collaboration. We firmly believe that by strengthening international cooperation and exchanges, we can jointly promote the development of global IP rights and provide stronger protection and support for innovation and creation.

As one of the major events in the IP field, the AIPPI World Congress is being held in China for the first time. This not only demonstrates the international community's high recognition of China's IP industry but also provides new opportunities and platforms for China to actively engage in global intellectual property governance.

We look forward to China making even more brilliant achievements in the IP field in the future, and making greater contributions to the development of the global IP industry. At the same time, we also look forward to working together with old and new friends in the future to promote the prosperity and development of the global intellectual property industry.

Celebration of the Thirtieth Anniversary of China's Accession to the PCT Held in Beijing

On the morning of October 18, the Celebration of the Thirtieth Anniversary of China's Accession to the PCT was held in Beijing. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, Lisa Jorgenson, Deputy Director General of the WIPO, and Christoph Ernst, Vice President of the EPO, attended the event and delivered speeches. The event was chaired by Lu Pengqi, Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA.

Shen emphasized that this commemoration is another concrete action reflecting the spirit of President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to a commemorative event of China-WIPO cooperation, demonstrating China's deep engagement in global IP governance. The PCT is one of the most important international treaties in the field of IP. Since China's formal accession to the PCT system in 1994, PCT has taken root and thrived in China over the past 30 years, making China become an IP powerhouse in the world and improve the country's IP system, and leading to rapid growth in both overseas patent filings by Chinese applicants and foreign patent filings in China. Additionally, China and the WIPO have carried out a series of fruitful collaborations, contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions. China looks forward to further strengthening its cooperation with the WIPO to foster a fair, just, open, and non-discriminatory global innovation environment and IP ecosystem, enabling innovation to benefit people worldwide and promote shared development.

Jorgenson noted that over the past 30 years, China's IP sector has made remarkable progress. China's international patent applications via the PCT have ranked first in the world for five consecutive years, and more than a quarter of the world's PCT applications have been submitted to the CNIPA, with numerous Chinese applicants ranking among the top PCT filers globally. China is now a patent powerhouse and a model for developing countries. China not only has leveraged the PCT system to drive global technological innovation, but also has made significant contributions to the improvement of the system itself. The WIPO looks forward to deepening cooperation with China to promote development together.

Ernst highlighted that China's accession to the PCT has allowed Chinese innovators to commercialize their technologies more efficiently in global markets, while also providing opportunities for global innovators to share China's rapid development. China's active use and enhancement of the PCT system have further strengthened global technological progress and economic exchanges. The EPO is eager to deepen cooperation with China to improve the global IP governance system, advance technological progress, and contribute to market prosperity, creating a brighter future together.

During the event, representatives from the WIPO and the CNIPA reflected on the 30-year journey of China's integration into and active participation in the PCT system. Representatives from PCT international entities, Chinese local IP authorities, domestic innovators, and patent agencies participated in round-table discussions, exchanging insights on how the PCT system can address the challenges of new technologies in the new era and provide better services to users.

IP Takes Lead in Western China's Innovation Surge

The western regions of China have experienced remarkable economic strides in recent years, and one contributing factor to this success is the progress made in intellectual property (IP). Amidst the country's green transformation and pursuit of high-quality growth, this once-impoverished hinterland has now taken an IP-driven development path.

The CNIPA has recently reported rapid growth in two key IP types in the regions. By the end of September, the number of valid invention patents in the regions reached 493,000, up 16.7 percent year-on-year. Registered trademarks also rose by 10.5 percent compared to the previous year.

Such growth has not been easy to achieve. Comprising 12 provincial-level regions, western China covers two-thirds of the country's land area and is home to over a quarter of its population. A sparsely populated area with limited infrastructure, the western regions have lagged economically compared to the eastern provinces.

However, in recent years, these regions have actively promoted emerging industries, such as smart manufacturing, new energy vehicles and low-altitude economy, which in China are considered as new quality productive forces with high-value invention patents. Local departments have provided IP guidance and financial support to enterprises within these industries, facilitating their rapid growth and narrowing the gap with the east.

From innovation to invention

Some have even taken the lead in the country, such as clean energy technology.

In Northwest China's Qinghai province, a vast photovoltaic power generation park has been constructed in the Talatan Gobi Desert, spanning 600 square kilometers. Amidst the solar panels, flocks of white sheep were spotted roaming around.

A few years ago, Talatan was a barren land. The locals creatively planted grass to prevent sand erosion and installed a large area of photovoltaic panels. The water used for cleaning the panels infiltrated beneath the surface, nourishing the grass. However, the grass growth-induced shade problem caused the solar panels to malfunction.

To manage grass without chemicals, the park integrated sheep farming -- using the animals to control vegetation and contribute to ecological conservation.

This "photovoltaic sheep" concept, patented in 2018, has boosted the efficiency of local photovoltaic power generation, with the park now generating up to 80 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

Another example is the China-Laos Railway, which links Kunming, the capital of Southwest China's Yunnan province, and the Lao capital Vientiane.

The construction of the cross-border railway was a challenging task due to the complex geological structures along the route. Chinese engineers drilled solid tunnels through delicate mountain terrain and constructed high-pier and large-span railway bridges in earthquake-prone areas. Nearly 30 patents were obtained during the construction process, which has not only greatly improved efficiency and safety but also provided technical references for other major projects in both countries. In October this year, the patent-rich railway has facilitated over 42 million passenger trips since its operation in December 2021.

The innovative achievements from China's western regions have also garnered global attention. According to the latest report by the WIPO, four major cities in the area - Xi'an, Chengdu, Chongqing, and Lanzhou - continue to lead the top 100 science and technology cluster ranking. These cities have further enhanced their industrial concentration, attracting high-quality enterprises and talent, and establishing themselves as significant regional hubs of innovation.

"The market economy necessitates us to establish advanced technology as our competitive advantage and transform tech achievements into business resources. Therefore, we have chosen the path of IP," said Wang Shechang, chairman of Xi'an-based China National Heavy Machinery Research Institute Co Ltd.

"Protecting IP is not only safeguarding innovation but also utilizing them as a means to enhance value exchange and facilitate the transformation of tech accomplishments," Wang noted.

From local to global

Geographical indications (GI) are also a key element in the winning formula of development in Western China.

GI is a type of IP that signifies a product's specific origin and the qualities or reputation linked to that location. It serves as a mark of quality, setting the product apart from competitors.

The latest data shows that the western region has recognized 931 GI products, accounting for 38.8 percent of the national total, with a direct annual output value of 429.8 billion yuan($60.36 billion).

"The brand value has been greatly enhanced as many products have obtained GI labels," said Dolkun Awut, head of the Xinjiang IP department. "We leverage this advantage to drive the development of the GI industry and contribute to rural revitalization."

The Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region is a major GI contributor. It has 211 GIs, with a comprehensive output value of over 200 billion yuan and employment for over 5 million people.

The promotion of GI has also strengthened cooperation between the western region and the world. According to the CNIPA, 36 GI products from the western regions have been included in the first China-EU GI list. In 2021, the two sides signed an agreement to enhance bilateral trade of agri-food products, with recognition and protection of 100 Chinese GIs and 96 EU GIs.

Taking the wine at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain as an example, since it was included in the first China-EU GI list, the product from Northwest China's Ningxia Hui autonomous region has been exported to over 40 countries and regions, and major wine-producing areas in European countries such as Britain and France have imported 228,000 liters of this Chinese wine.

Western China also places great importance on IP exchanges with neighboring countries.

In Xinjiang, the local IP department has been providing guidance to Chinese enterprises on marketing in Central Asian countries and helping them improve their ability to handle IP disputes.

Guangxi and ASEAN countries have established forums and conferences on IP cooperation. They have also collaborated on patent technology transfer within the biomedicine and new energy vehicle industries. Moreover, universities in Guangxi conducted academic IP programs with those in Macao Special Administrative Region and Vietnam.

China's GDP saw a 5.2 percent year-on-year increase last year, with the western regions outperforming the national average at 5.5 percent. In this remote but robust area, more enterprises and innovators have valued IP, leveraging their innovations to bolster industries with competitive edges and stimulate better economic growth.

