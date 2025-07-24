Insurance Transformation: The New Agenda

As the insurance market evolves and new challenges emerge, insurance leaders and decision-makers are looking to improve their organisation's agility, flexibility and cost base. The problem is that many insurance organisations have historically struggled to achieve their transformation and cost objectives, with only 25% of transformation initiatives considered highly successful. This report aims to explain why and, more importantly, how the leading insurers are successfully delivering on their goals.

Based on a recent survey of more than 250 insurance leaders globally and supported by insights from KPMG's global network of insurance professionals and industry leaders from Empire Life and Covéa Insurance, this report explores the objectives, opportunities and complexities influencing insurance transformation. And it digs into the success factors that are driving the most advanced insurers as they strive for operational and cost transformation.

Three key findings

75% of respondents expect to reduce costs by at least 10% by 2030



Anticipated cost savings are significant for insurance organisations.

Not all insurance organisations think they're ready.

On the surface, the insurance industry appears vibrant with organisations adopting new technologies and launching performance-enhancing programmes. But beneath this momentum lies a critical question: What sets the true leaders apart? How are high-performing insurance organisations achieving operational efficiency, cutting costs, and building sustainable performance in a rapidly evolving landscape?

Perhaps not surprisingly, the largest proportion of transformation budgets are earmarked for technology. Nearly eight in ten insurers report that they have either implemented or are about to implement new digital procurement platforms to improve their supply chain management. And respondents say technology is where they plan to focus around a quarter of their OpEx spend. The remainder would be split equally between process re-engineering (20%) portfolio and infrastructure rationalisation (19%), skills and capabilities (19%) and regulatory spend (18%).



Data from this recent survey suggests that — for many insurance organisations — the approach to transformation is leading to siloed initiatives and outcomes. Less than four in ten respondents say that their transformation and cost efforts are being executed through a centralised model where initiatives are assessed, planned and prioritised at the enterprise level. And one in five say they employ a 'hub-and-spoke' approach where strategies are prioritised centrally but executed at a geographic or functional level. This fragmented approach can lead to inefficiencies, duplicated efforts, and missed opportunities, ultimately limiting the full potential of transformation programmes.

So, what are the most successful insurance organisations doing differently to achieve transformative outcomes?

Our research points to four key differentiators:

1、Clearly defined cost objectives

Insurers demonstrating successful transformation initiatives set specific, measurable cost goals that align with their broader business strategy.

2、Robust, dedicated budgets

Business leaders allocate sufficient resources to ensure transformation initiatives are well-funded and sustainable.

3、Alignment between cost and transformation goals

These organisations ensure that cost-saving efforts support—not hinder—their innovation and modernisation agendas.

4、Leadership accountability

Executive teams are directly responsible for delivering results, fostering a culture of ownership and performance.

We are seeing insurers spend significant sums on major technology projects such as modernising their core underwriting systems, for example. We have also seen a lot of investment flow into emerging technologies, often with mixed results in terms of true efficiency and effectiveness. Big technology budgets don't necessarily lead to big cost improvements. Matthew Smith, Global Lead for Insurance Strategy and Transformation, and Partner

KPMG in the UK

Five key takeaways

Transforming the insurance organisation and cost base is not easy. In fact, very few industry leaders say their past efforts have fully achieved their transformation and cost goals. The majority of our respondents say that they struggle with the complexity of it all — they face significant change portfolios but lack focus on prioritisation and coordination. So here are five key takeaways to help insurance organisations achieve measurable and sustainable transformation outcomes.

1、Set a clear vision for change

Define a clear vision that aligns your cost and transformation goals with your overall business strategy.

2、Make leadership accountable and achieve visibility

Leadership should be onboard, aligned and accountable for transformation goals.

3、Improve and leverage your data to achieve your goals

Unstructured or poor-quality data often prevents insurance organisations from identifying inefficiencies and making informed decisions.

4、Consider your key processes before jumping into technology solutions

Don't rush to implement technology without first evaluating your core processes — in some cases, outsourcing or manage services may offer greater efficiency.

5、Align your culture to your transformation objectives

Without the right cultural foundation, even the most well-designed strategies and technologies can fail to deliver their intended impact.

