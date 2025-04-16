Smarter Workplaces: Arcadis' Expertise In China's Tech Industry

The rapid pace of technological advancement is reshaping the global innovation landscape like never before. Leading Chinese technology companies are moving swiftly to strengthen their core competencies. In this transformation, the workplace—ranging from corporate headquarters to R&D centers—plays a pivotal role as the arena for technological breakthroughs and organizational evolution.

Unlike traditional real estate development projects, construction projects for tech companies typically demand higher project positioning, greater scale, faster technology iterations, more complex functionalities, and extensive customization. These projects often adopt a "product-thinking" approach inspired by the Internet industry, integrating agile development principles into construction management procures. This approach demands strict adherence to project timelines, meticulous attention to detail, and seamless execution.

As an internationally recognized Project and Cost Management consultancy, by combining global expertise with local delivery capabilities Arcadis has partnered with many of China's leading technology companies to have successfully delivered world-class innovation spaces. The foundation of this success lies in three core competencies that define our approach:

1. Client Success

At Arcadis, we are deeply committed to ensuring client success by integrating three core service offerings: Project Management Office, Project Management, and Cost and Commercial Management. By harmonizing structured systems with agile execution, we ensure to respond effectively to clients' evolving needs. Our approach enables dynamic optimization, enhances project delivery certainty, and improves overall project management effectiveness. With a client-centric philosophy, we focus on ensuring successful outcomes at every stage of the project lifecycle.

2. Collaboration

Arcadis helps clients integrate innovative ideas, design, engineering, and best practices to achieve outstanding outcomes in local markets. Our role extends beyond technical expertise. As an excellent integrated team acts like the project's "central nervous system," establishing robust delivery processes and laying the groundwork for successful project operations in later phases. Through precise requirements interpretation of client , comprehensive design and construction management, we create the foundation for project success.

3. Integrity

Integrity is the cornerstone of innovation and collaboration. When processes are transparent and fair, creativity and productivity flourish. As a company with a legacy of over 136 years, Arcadis has always adhered to the highest standards of integrity. Our General Business Principles align with the core values of leading technology companies, emphasizing professionalism, ethical conduct, and trust. By consistently upholding these values, we foster open, honest, and responsible partnerships with our clients. Whether working for our clients or ourselves, we prioritize ethics and accountability, striving to build a better future through collaboration and innovation.

Case Studies 1: Tencent Shenzhen Qianhai Headquarters ("Penguin Island")

Services Provided: Project Management Office, Project Management, Cost and Commercial Management

Tencent's Shenzhen Qianhai Headquarters, also known as "Penguin Island," is a landmark project located in the Da Chan Bay area of Qianhai, Shenzhen. Designed by internationally renowned firms such as NBBJ, MAD, and Ole Scheeren, this ambitious project is part of Tencent's vision for its "Internet+" future technology city.

Spanning approximately 809,000 square meters with a development scale of 2 million square meters, the project includes R&D buildings, dormitories, schools, hotels, and other facilities. Upon completion, it will accommodate 75,000 people. Arcadis provided Project Management Office, Project Management, and Cost and Commercial Management solutions, enabling Tencent to deliver this complex and innovative campus with efficiency and precision.

Case Studies 2: Tencent Beijing Xuezhiyuan

Services Provided: Cost and Commercial Management

Located in the prestigious academic hub of Haidian District, Beijing, this project represents Tencent's vision for a "new gateway to the capital" and an "innovation magnet." Covering a total construction area of 480,000 square meters, the campus will attract top talent from nearby universities, fostering innovation and collaboration.

Arcadis played a vital role in delivering professional cost and commercial management services to ensure the success of this high-quality technology complex, which is poised to strengthen Tencent's R&D and innovation capabilities.

Case Studies 3: Alibaba Xixi Campus Phase V (Global Headquarters)

Services Provided: Cost and Commercial Management

Situated in Hangzhou's Yuhang District, Alibaba's Xixi Campus Phase V serves as the company's global headquarters and an innovation hub for its "Five New" strategy: New Retail, New Manufacturing, New Financial Services, New Technology, and New Energy.

With a total area of 960,000 square meters, this state-of-the-art campus combines administrative, operational, and research facilities. Arcadis, as Alibaba's strategic Cost Management consultant, provided a whole life cycle of cost management services, ensuring systematic and risk-controlled cost management while supporting Alibaba's ambitious vision.

Case Studies 4: Alibaba Dharma Institute

Services Provided: Cost and Commercial Management

Located in Yuhang District, Hangzhou, the Alibaba Dharma Institute is a cutting-edge research complex designed by Aedas. Covering 500,000 square meters of construction area, the institute features smart offices, research labs, and exhibition centers.

Arcadis provided Cost and Commercial management services to help Alibaba build a world-class research institution dedicated to exploring new frontiers in science and technology.

Case Studies 5: TikTok Group Shanghai Riverside Center

Services Provided: Project Management

As part of Shanghai's Yangpu Binjiang Digital Economy initiative, the TikTok Group Shanghai Riverside Center spans 22,000 square meters with a total construction area of 115,000 square meters.

Arcadis provided professional Project Management services, supporting TikTok in developing a global R&D innovation hub that enhances its influence in the digital economy.

With an international perspective and deep local expertise, Arcadis has partnered with more than 20 leading Chinese tech companies—such as Tencent, Alibaba, ByteDance, and JD etc—on a variety of benchmark workplace projects. From headquarters and R&D centers to logistics hubs and data centers, Arcadis has consistently delivered excellence across China and international markets.

Looking ahead, by delivering innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions, Arcadis remains committed to helping Chinese tech companies create workplaces that combine local adaptability with global competitiveness to meet future challenges.

