Upgrades In Legal Processes Position Beijing As International Litigation Hub

Beijing has been improving the quality and efficiency of its handling of foreign-related cases, making every effort to advance opening-up and position the city as a preferred destination for international commercial dispute resolution, an official said on Wednesday.

Li Yanhong, vice-president of the Beijing High People's Court, told a new conference that since the Beijing International Commercial Tribunal was established in December 2021, it has resolved more than 6,000 foreign-related disputes, providing equal protection to over 8,000 business entities from home and abroad.

"Better handling such a large number of cases has reflected the tribunal's commitment to becoming a high-quality international dispute resolution venue and also contributed to a stronger rule-of-law business environment in the capital," she said.

While revealing that more than 1,000 of the litigated cases involved the Belt and Road Initiative, she noted that the tribunal has also included mediators with overseas experience to enhance the level of professionalism in international commercials dispute resolution.

Additionally, the tribunal has provided legal support to litigants willing to conclude cases through arbitration, she added.

To foster a sound business environment by rule of law, the city's courts have stepped up efforts to protect legitimate rights of innovators by tackling cases related to intellectual property, the digital economy, and artificial intelligence, she said, noting that various judicial measures have also been taken to resolve bankruptcy disputes.

Furthermore, courts across the capital have rolled out more convenient legal services, such as online case filing and e-document delivery, to ensure business operations continue smoothly during dispute resolution, she added.

https://chinaipr.mofcom.gov.cn/article/internationalupdates/202511/1994061.html

