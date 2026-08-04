Important Cayman Islands Industry Advisory: Common Reporting Standard 2.0 And Economic Substance Updates

Further to the introduction of the Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Common Reporting Standard) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 (the CRS Amendment Regulations or CRS 2.0), the Cayman Islands Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC) has issued an Industry Advisory flagging certain key updates in respect of Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and Economic Substance (ES) reporting in the Cayman Islands.

Cayman Financial Institutions will be required to file 2025 CRS Returns and Declarations by 31 July 2026, ahead of the online DITC Portal’s temporary closure to facilitate its transition to XML Schema v3.0.

ES courtesy reminders (which have historically been sent by email to designated Responsible Persons in advance of annual ES reporting deadlines) will no longer be issued such that Relevant Entities will need to independently monitor such deadlines themselves.

Updated Individual and Entity CRS Self-Certification forms, aligned with CRS 2.0, are now available online via the DITC website.

DITC Industry Advisory

On 17 June 2026 the DITC issued an Industry Advisory including the following important updates:

CRS Returns for the 2025 reporting period must be submitted by 31 July 2026. Following this deadline, it is anticipated that the DITC Portal will be temporarily closed for the submission of CRS XMLs and Filing Declarations in early August 2026 in order to facilitate the transition from CRS XML Schema version 2.0 to version 3.0. All other DITC Portal functionalities will remain operational but no new or amended CRS XML filings will be possible until the relevant functionality is reinstated on the DITC Portal, which is anticipated to be in early 2027. This does not represent an extension of the 31 July 2026 filing deadline; and it will be critical that Cayman Financial Institutions ensure that their CRS Returns for the 2025 Reporting Year are filed by 31 July 2026.

An updated Individual Self-Certification Form and Entity Self-Certification Form, each aligned with CRS 2.0, have been made available online via the DITC website. The use of these templates is not mandatory, but they do helpfully include the minimum mandatory data that must be collected by Cayman Financial Institutions and reflect the following substantive CRS 2.0 updates in this respect:

removal of scope for ‘tie-breaker’ elections such that an Account Holder or Controlling Person with dual or multiple tax residence(s) must declare all jurisdictions of tax residence; removal of previously available exemptions from collecting the date and place of birth and tax identification number ( TIN ) for Non-Reportable Jurisdiction Persons (with these data fields now presented as mandatory for all Controlling Persons); inclusion of two prescribed / standardised responses with respect to the unavailability of a TIN: (a) ‘jurisdiction does not issue TINs’; and (b) ‘otherwise unable to obtain a TIN’ (in which case a supporting explanation is required); and inclusion of express acknowledgements that information may be passed to the DITC and exchanged with tax authorities in other jurisdictions pursuant to intergovernmental agreements relating to the same.



The DITC is actively working on updating certain other CRS 2.0 driven forms, guidance and processes, which are expected to be available in Q3 2026 including:

updated CRS Administration Forms and CRS Guidelines to cater for amendments introduced by the CRS Amendment Regulations (which came into effect from 1 January 2026 (see further below)). enhanced DITC Portal security measures, including the extension of two-factor authentication as currently required for account activation to all DITC Portal access, with further information and guidance regarding implementation of the same to be issued by the DITC in due course.



Economic Substance: Relevant Entities must ensure that they file their ES Returns or Tax Resident Overseas Forms within 12 months of each financial year end. The DITC will no longer be sending courtesy reminder emails in advance of the relevant filing deadlines.

CRS Amendment Regulations

The CRS Amendment Regulations came into effect from 1 January 2026, save for certain transitional provisions which will take effect in 2027.

Reminders as to certain key CRS 2.0 changes and updated requirements are summarised below:

The DITC registration deadline for new Cayman Financial Institutions established in 2026 will be 31 January 2027 (noting that, historically, this registration deadline has been 30 April in the year following establishment). Any change(s) to information provided to the DITC upon registration must be notified to the DITC within 30 days.

(noting that, historically, this registration deadline has been 30 April in the year following establishment). Any change(s) to information provided to the DITC upon registration must be notified to the DITC within 30 days. The CRS reporting deadline for the 2025 reporting period is 31 July 2026 however the new CRS reporting deadline for the 2026 reporting period will be 30 June 2027 .

however the new CRS reporting deadline for the 2026 reporting period will be . The deadline for submission of the CRS Compliance Form for the 2025 reporting period is currently 15 September 2026 however, going forward, the annual deadline in this respect will also change to 30 June .

however, going forward, the annual deadline in this respect will also change to . CRS Returns and CRS Compliance Forms will need to be accompanied by a CRS Declaration to the effect that information reported is “adequate, accurate and current”.

The CRS 2.0 definition of “Financial Assets” has been expanded to also include crypto-assets and to also bring certain electronic money products and central bank digital currencies into scope.

Cayman Financial Institutions must appoint a principal point of contact ( PPoC ) with a physical address in the Cayman Islands and notify the DITC of the same by 31 January 2027 .

) with a physical address in the Cayman Islands and notify the DITC of the same by . Cayman Financial Institutions now have expanded data collection obligations including: (i) confirmation as to whether an account is a new account or a pre-existing account; (ii) confirmation as to whether an account is a joint account; (iii) data in respect of each Controlling Person of the relevant Cayman Financial Institution; and (iv) confirmation that each relevant Account Holder has provided a valid CRS self-certification.

Penalty Notices for failure to file a CRS Return or CRS Compliance Form on time may now be issued immediately without the Tax Information Authority (TIA) first having to issue a Breach Notice.

Recommended Actions for Cayman Financial Institutions

Begin using the updated Individual Self-Certification Form and Entity Self-Certification Form (as appropriate) or otherwise update onboarding and data collection processes in order to capture all required information under and in accordance with CRS 2.0. Update written CRS policies and procedures, including in respect of onboarding processes, in order to ensure that they are fully compliant with CRS 2.0. Consider whether or not a new local PPoC with a physical address in the Cayman Islands needs to be appointed and, if so, attend to such appointment and provide the necessary notification to the DITC by 31 January 2027. In any event, review and ensure that all PPoC and Authorising Person designations are up-to-date; and that and all related details are kept current on the online DITC Portal. Ensure that all personnel responsible for CRS compliance functions are aware of all updated CRS filing and reporting deadlines commencing in 2027. Take note of the new expedited CRS penalty regime provided for under the CRS Amendment Regulations; and that the TIA may now issue a Penalty Notice without first having to issue a Breach Notice for missed CRS reporting deadlines.

How We Can Help

Appleby’s Regulatory Team has extensive experience advising Cayman Financial Institutions and their Account Holders on their legal and regulatory obligations under the CRS and, where applicable, the Cayman Islands Economic Substance Regime – including in relation to: registration and reporting obligations; CRS compliance policies and procedures; and TIA requests for information, enquiries and enforcement action.

For further information or assistance on any of the matters referred to in this briefing, please reach out to one of the Appleby Regulatory Team members listed below or your usual Appleby point of contact noting that Appleby Global Services also provides a variety of services ranging from the provision of registered office, director and anti-money laundering officer services to the provision of a Cayman-based PPoC and other regulatory reporting services.

Originally published 23rd June 2026.