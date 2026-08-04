The Next Tax Frontier: 5 Questions Every Space Company Should Be Asking

Commercial space innovation is accelerating. What once felt like science fiction — orbital data centers, in-space manufacturing, and resource extraction — is quickly becoming part of the business landscape. Venture capital and corporate investment are already flowing into these technologies, with companies planning their first orbital infrastructure deployments as early as 2026.

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Key Takeaways:

Existing tax rules weren’t designed for orbital businesses, creating uncertainty around depreciation, credits, and tax planning.

Space companies should evaluate tax implications now rather than waiting for future regulatory guidance.

Federal and state tax treatment may differ significantly, making proactive planning essential.

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Commercial space innovation is accelerating. What once felt like science fiction — orbital data centers, in-space manufacturing, and resource extraction — is quickly becoming part of the business landscape. Venture capital and corporate investment are already flowing into these technologies, with companies planning their first orbital infrastructure deployments as early as 2026. Feasibility studies also suggest that launch costs could make space-based infrastructure economically viable within the next decade.

The challenge is, the U.S. tax code wasn’t built for businesses operating beyond Earth’s borders.

From depreciation rules to research incentives and state tax sourcing, today’s tax framework assumes assets and business activities take place somewhere on the planet. As companies begin planning long-term orbital operations, those assumptions create significant uncertainty that could affect project economics, cash flow, financing decisions, and investment returns.

While lawmakers and regulators work through these questions, businesses can’t afford to wait. Here are five key tax issues space companies should be evaluating now.

1. Will Orbital Assets Qualify for Bonus Depreciation?

One of the biggest financial questions is whether orbital assets will qualify for 100% bonus depreciation under Section 168(k) or instead be treated as property used outside the United States, requiring recovery under the Alternative Depreciation System (ADS).

Questions companies should consider include:

Is an orbital data center, communications array, or manufacturing facility considered U.S. property?

Does launch location, FCC licensing, ground control operations, or customer location determine where property is considered “used”?

The answer could significantly affect first-year deductions and project cash flow. For a single orbital facility, the difference between bonus depreciation and ADS could mean tens of millions of dollars in tax deductions.

2. When Should Customer Deposits Be Taxed?

Many orbital projects require customers to reserve launch capacity, compute power, or manufacturing capability years before delivery.

Financial reporting generally treats these payments as deferred revenue. Tax accounting, however, often requires advance payments to be recognized much earlier.

Important considerations include:

Whether long-term space contracts could qualify for additional tax deferral

How companies should balance accelerated taxable income against preserving net operating losses (NOLs), particularly before future funding rounds that could trigger Section 382 limitations

The timing alone can create multi-million-dollar differences in annual cash tax obligations.

3. Where Does Research End and Deployment Begin?

Space programs don’t always fit neatly into today’s tax rules because projects often combine research, manufacturing, deployment, and operations across multiple locations, including orbit. That creates uncertainty around whether costs qualify as immediately deductible domestic research, long-term amortizable foreign research, ordinary operating expenses, or depreciable assets.

Companies also face new questions around asteroid or lunar mining activities, which could fall outside traditional research expense rules altogether. For organizations investing hundreds of millions of dollars annually, these classifications can dramatically change tax timing and available deductions.

4. Can Space Companies Fully Benefit from Tax Credits?

Many space companies perform exactly the types of activities federal and state governments want to encourage through tax incentives.

However, qualifying for those incentives isn’t always straightforward. Companies should carefully evaluate:

Contract terms to determine whether research qualifies for the federal R&D credit

Whether start-up payroll tax credit elections are available

How state-specific incentive programs apply when research occurs outside traditional geographic boundaries

Whether expenses classified under Section 41 align with Section 174A or Section 174 treatment

Strong documentation — including where work occurs, who performs it, and who bears financial risk — will become increasingly important as companies substantiate future credit claims.

5. How Will States Tax Businesses Operating in Orbit?

Federal tax questions are only part of the picture.

Following Wayfair, states have expanded economic nexus rules, while many traditional physical presence standards still remain. For companies with orbital infrastructure, determining where business activity occurs becomes far more complicated.

Questions include:

How should orbital assets be sourced for state income tax apportionment?

Which state, if any, can claim research activities occurring in orbit?

Where should services delivered through satellites or orbital infrastructure be sourced for sales tax purposes?

Will states conform to future federal guidance — or develop their own rules?

Without greater clarity, companies could face inconsistent treatment across multiple states, increasing the risk of audits, penalties, and double taxation.

Looking Ahead

The commercial space economy is no longer a distant concept — it’s taking shape today. While tax laws have yet to catch up, businesses making long-term investments in orbital infrastructure can’t afford to delay planning until the rules are settled.

Companies that begin evaluating these issues now, as well as engage with advisors and policymakers along the way, will be better positioned to navigate uncertainty while helping shape the next generation of tax policy for the commercial space industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.