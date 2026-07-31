No IRS relief program is permanent, and the agency rarely gives taxpayers advance warning before one disappears. On July 1, 2026, that lesson repeated itself: the IRS quietly eliminated the Delinquent FBAR Submission Procedures, a program that for over a decade had let taxpayers who missed a Foreign Bank Account Report, but had otherwise paid every dollar of tax they owed, catch up without penalty.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Article Insights

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in United States

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Aerospace & Defence and Business & Consumer Services industries

No IRS relief program is permanent, and the agency rarely gives taxpayers advance warning before one disappears. On July 1, 2026, that lesson repeated itself: the IRS quietly eliminated the Delinquent FBAR Submission Procedures, a program that for over a decade had let taxpayers who missed a Foreign Bank Account Report, but had otherwise paid every dollar of tax they owed, catch up without penalty.

There was no press release and no transition guidance. The IRS instructions page simply stopped working.

For US taxpayers with unreported foreign accounts, offshore income, or missed international information returns, the change is a reminder that today’s penalty-free path can close by tomorrow, and it raises the stakes of choosing the right correction strategy the first time. An experienced US tax attorney can help taxpayers understand what changed and which paths remain available.

Background: The Delinquent FBAR Submission Procedures and the Broader Offshore Compliance Landscape

The FBAR, filed as FinCEN Form 114, is a Bank Secrecy Act filing required of any US person with a financial interest in, or signature authority over, foreign financial accounts whose combined value exceeded $10,000 at any point during the year. It is filed separately from an income tax return, through FinCEN’s electronic system, and it applies to US citizens, resident aliens, and certain US entities, trusts, and estates. Common triggers include foreign bank and brokerage accounts, foreign pension accounts, and accounts over which a person has signature authority without ownership, such as an executor or a power of attorney agent.

The Delinquent FBAR Submission Procedures existed for taxpayers who:

had not been contacted by the IRS or placed under examination

had already reported and paid tax on all income related to the foreign accounts

had non-willful reasons for the late filing

Under this framework, a taxpayer could simply file the late FBARs, attach a statement explaining the delay, and generally expect no penalty. As of early July 2026, that dedicated relief mechanism is gone. The IRS has not issued formal guidance describing its replacement. Its current position is that a late FBAR remains a violation, and that penalties may apply, evaluated on the specific facts of each case.

This is not an isolated event, and it is worth understanding why. Unlike the underlying tax and reporting statutes, programs like the DFSP were never created by Congress. They are discretionary administrative frameworks the IRS built, and can dismantle, on its own timeline, with no requirement of public notice or a comment period. That distinction matters: taxpayers cannot rely on any current remedial program remaining available by the time they act on it. The DFSP’s removal comes on the heels of proposed 2026 changes to the IRS Voluntary Disclosure Program that were already reshaping how the agency handles offshore noncompliance, and it follows a decade-long pattern of the IRS scaling back automatic offshore relief:

In 2018, the IRS closed the Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program, which had shielded both willful and non-willful taxpayers from criminal exposure and offered fixed offshore penalty structures.

In 2020, the IRS removed the penalty-abatement assurance from the Delinquent International Information Return Submission Procedures, the parallel program for late international information returns such as Forms 5471, 8865, or 3520. That program still exists, but the IRS now reviews each submission on a facts-and-circumstances basis rather than guaranteeing abatement.

In 2026, the Delinquent FBAR Submission Procedures followed the same path, with the guidance page removed rather than the program being formally terminated by public notice.

Three eliminations in eight years is a pattern, not a coincidence, and it should change how taxpayers think about any remedial program that is still available today. The common thread is a shift away from automatic, rules-based leniency and toward individualized IRS review, at a time when the agency has far more visibility into foreign accounts than it did when these programs were created. Global financial institutions now routinely verify US tax status through FATCA-driven forms like the W-9 and W-8BEN, and the IRS receives large volumes of account data from foreign banks each year.

Key Issues: Why the Removal Matters and What the Law Still Requires

The disappearance of a webpage is not itself a change in the underlying statute, but it removes the administrative certainty that made late FBAR filing low-risk for non-willful taxpayers. Several legal points are worth keeping in mind.

Penalty exposure has real teeth.

Following Bittner v. United States, 598 U.S. 85 (2023), the Supreme Court held that the non-willful FBAR penalty applies per unfiled report, not per foreign account. The inflation-adjusted civil penalty for a non-willful violation is currently around $16,500 per year, and the IRS generally has six years from the FBAR due date to assess it. For a taxpayer who missed several years of filings, that exposure compounds quickly, though the per-report ceiling from Bittner limits how far it can go compared to a per-account calculation.

FBAR and Form 8938 are separate obligations.

Form 8938, filed under FATCA with the taxpayer’s income tax return, has its own thresholds, which are generally higher than the FBAR’s $10,000 trigger and vary based on filing status and residence. Critically, if Form 8938 is required and not filed, or is substantially incomplete, the statute of limitations on the entire related tax return can remain open indefinitely. The removal of the Delinquent FBAR Submission Procedures does not change the Form 8938 correction process, which is typically handled through an amended return with a reasonable cause explanation.

A quiet, unexplained late filing is now riskier.

Without the DFSP’s built-in penalty-free assurance, simply uploading old FBARs late and hoping they pass through unnoticed is a weaker approach than it once was. The IRS may process a late FBAR through standard channels and assess a penalty if it does not see a documented, fact-specific reasonable cause explanation attached to the submission.

Reasonable cause still matters.

Treasury regulations set out mitigating factors the IRS considers when a taxpayer asserts reasonable cause for a late filing. A late FBAR submitted with a clear, honest, well-documented explanation of why the omission was non-willful is in a materially different position than the same filing submitted with no context.

Implications for US Taxpayers with Foreign Accounts

US citizens and green card holders living abroad.

Because the United States taxes based on citizenship rather than residence, Americans abroad remain subject to FBAR and related reporting no matter where they live. Many only discover the obligation after a foreign bank requests a FATCA declaration or when preparing to renounce citizenship. Under the old framework, catching up on a few missed years alongside otherwise accurate tax returns was close to automatic. That is no longer guaranteed.

Resident aliens and visa holders in the US.

Foreign nationals who become US tax residents under the substantial presence test, or who hold a green card, are subject to the same worldwide reporting rules for accounts held in their home countries. If unreported income is also involved, the correction path may run through the Streamlined Domestic Offshore Procedures, which carries a standard 5 percent miscellaneous offshore penalty on the highest account balances over a six-year lookback period, rather than a simple FBAR-only fix.

Taxpayers with inherited or cross-border assets.

Dual citizens, individuals who inherit foreign property or accounts, and investors holding foreign assets or cryptocurrency on offshore platforms face the same increased scrutiny even without ever leaving the United States.

Takeaway: What Options Remain

The Delinquent FBAR Submission Procedures are gone, but taxpayers with missed foreign account reporting are not without options. Depending on the facts, the following avenues may still apply:

The Streamlined Filing Compliance Procedures, split between the Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedures for non-willful taxpayers residing outside the United States and the Streamlined Domestic Offshore Procedures for those residing in the US, remain the primary route for non-willful noncompliance involving both unreported offshore income and unfiled FBARs.

split between the Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedures for non-willful taxpayers residing outside the United States and the Streamlined Domestic Offshore Procedures for those residing in the US, remain the primary route for non-willful noncompliance involving both unreported offshore income and unfiled FBARs. The IRS Voluntary Disclosure Practice remains available where willfulness or potential criminal exposure is a concern, offering a path to resolve the matter and reduce the risk of prosecution in exchange for full cooperation and payment of tax, interest, and penalties.

remains available where willfulness or potential criminal exposure is a concern, offering a path to resolve the matter and reduce the risk of prosecution in exchange for full cooperation and payment of tax, interest, and penalties. A standalone late FBAR filing , submitted with a thorough reasonable cause statement, may still result in no penalty being assessed, though that outcome is no longer assured by a dedicated administrative program.

, submitted with a thorough reasonable cause statement, may still result in no penalty being assessed, though that outcome is no longer assured by a dedicated administrative program. The Delinquent International Information Return Submission Procedures remain available for late international information returns, though, as with FBARs, penalty relief is no longer automatic and is assessed case by case.

The right path depends heavily on whether income was fully reported, whether the IRS has already made contact, and whether the underlying conduct was willful or non-willful. Choosing incorrectly can convert a manageable compliance gap into a much larger penalty or enforcement problem.

The disappearance of an IRS webpage should never be read as the disappearance of the underlying filing obligation. If anything, the removal of automatic relief programs means taxpayers need a more carefully documented, legally reasoned correction strategy than they did five years ago, not a less careful one.

There is no indication the IRS plans to end the Streamlined Filing Compliance Procedures or the Relief Procedures for Certain Former Citizens next. But both are discretionary IRS programs too, and the DFSP looked equally stable right up until the week it disappeared. Taxpayers who already qualify for a program that is still available have less reason than ever to delay using it.

Pro Tax Tips

Taxpayers who discover a missed FBAR should resist the urge to simply file the missing forms and move on without explanation.

Start by identifying, for each year and each account, the financial institution, country, account type, highest balance, and year-end balance, along with whether the account was held jointly or accessed only through signature authority.

Confirm whether the income associated with those accounts was fully reported and taxed, since that single fact often determines which correction program applies.

Where the omission was genuinely accidental, prepare a clear, specific, and honest explanation of why the filing was late, tied to the mitigating factors the IRS considers under its reasonable cause framework, rather than a generic or boilerplate statement.

Remember that a missed FBAR often travels with other unfiled international forms, including Forms 8938, 8621, 5471, or 3520, each of which carries its own filing rules and potential penalties, so a full review of foreign holdings is worthwhile before submitting anything.

Where there is any possibility that the original omission was willful, or that criminal exposure exists, get advice before filing rather than after, since the correction programs available narrow considerably once the IRS has already made contact.

Finally, taxpayers who already qualify for the Streamlined Filing Compliance Procedures or another remaining program should treat that eligibility as time-sensitive rather than assuming it will still be there next year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Delinquent FBAR Submission Procedures program?

It was an IRS administrative program that allowed non-willful taxpayers who were not under examination and had already reported and paid tax on related income to file late FBARs without penalty.

When did the IRS end the Delinquent FBAR Submission Procedures?

Reports indicate the IRS removed the webpage describing the program in early July 2026, without issuing a formal public announcement.

Do I still have to file a late FBAR if the amnesty program is gone?

Yes. The underlying legal obligation to file the FBAR has not changed. What has changed is the certainty that a late filing will be penalty-free.

What penalty applies to a non-willful FBAR violation now?

The inflation-adjusted civil penalty is currently around $16,500 per violation, assessed per unfiled report rather than per account, following the Supreme Court’s decision in Bittner v. United States.

How long does the IRS have to assess an FBAR penalty?

Generally six years from the due date of the FBAR.

Is Form 8938 affected by this change?

No. Form 8938 is a separate FATCA filing made with the income tax return, and its correction process through an amended return is unchanged. However, failing to file it, or filing it substantially incomplete, can leave the related tax return’s statute of limitations open indefinitely.

What is a quiet disclosure, and why is it riskier now?

A quiet disclosure means filing late forms without a documented explanation. Without the DFSP’s built-in assurance, a late FBAR filed this way may be reviewed and penalized without the taxpayer’s full story being considered.

What options are available if I have both unreported income and missed FBARs?

The Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedures or Streamlined Domestic Offshore Procedures, depending on where the taxpayer resides, remain the standard route for non-willful noncompliance involving both.

When should I use the IRS Voluntary Disclosure Practice instead of the streamlined procedures?

The Voluntary Disclosure Practice is generally appropriate where the noncompliance may have been willful or where there is potential criminal exposure, since it offers protection against prosecution in exchange for full cooperation.

Does this change affect the Delinquent International Information Return Submission Procedures too?

That program still exists for late international information returns, but the IRS removed its automatic penalty-abatement assurance back in 2020, so relief is already assessed case by case rather than guaranteed.

What should I do if I just discovered a missed FBAR?

Gather the account details for every relevant year, confirm whether the related income was reported, and prepare a documented, fact-specific explanation before filing, ideally with the guidance of an experienced US tax attorney.

Can a US tax attorney help even if the amnesty program is no longer available?

Yes. An experienced US tax attorney can assess which correction program still fits the facts, prepare the reasonable cause narrative, and represent the taxpayer if the IRS asks questions about the submission.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.