Cayman Islands Local PPOC Requirement

The Cayman Islands has introduced a requirement for every Cayman Financial Institution to appoint a Principal Point of Contact (PPOC) located in the Cayman Islands under amendments to the Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Common Reporting Standard) Regulations.

The requirement took effect on 1 January 2026, although the Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC) has extended the deadline for existing Financial Institutions to submit PPOC information until 31 January 2027.

The new requirement

Under the amended Regulations, every Cayman Financial Institution must appoint a PPOC that is located in the Cayman Islands.

The PPOC may be:

an individual with a physical address in the Cayman Islands; or

a legal person incorporated, registered or established in the Cayman Islands with a physical address in the Cayman Islands.

The PPOC's details must be maintained through the DITC Portal in accordance with the applicable registration requirements.

Transitional deadline

The DITC has confirmed that existing Cayman Financial Institutions have until 31 January 2027 to provide:

details of their Cayman Islands-based PPOC; and

the date on which they became a Financial Institution.

Financial Institutions should ensure that the required information is submitted before the extended deadline and that any subsequent changes are updated through the DITC Portal.

Practical considerations

The introduction of the PPOC requirement forms part of the wider package of amendments implementing CRS 2.0 in the Cayman Islands. Cayman Financial Institutions should review their DITC registration details to ensure they comply with the amended Regulations and the applicable filing deadlines.

Originally published 26 June 206.