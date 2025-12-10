CRS Regime 2.0: Key Amendments Effective 2026–2027

From 1 January 2026, significant amendments to the Cayman Islands Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Common Reporting Standard) Regulations (the "CRS Regulations") take effect, with certain operational changes applying from 2027. These changes tighten data quality expectations, move key deadlines forward, require local appointment of the Principal Point of Contact (the "PPoC"), and expand the scope of reportable data, particularly to address digital assets.

The Common Reporting Standard ("CRS") is the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's ("OECD") global standard for the automatic exchange of financial account information to combat offshore tax evasion. The Cayman Islands, together with over 100 jurisdictions, participate in CRS by exchanging account information on an annual basis through various information-sharing agreements.

