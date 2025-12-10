ARTICLE
10 December 2025

CRS Regime 2.0: Key Amendments Effective 2026–2027

MG
Maples Group

Contributor

Maples Group logo
The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.
Explore Firm Details
The Common Reporting Standard ("CRS") is the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's ("OECD") global standard for the automatic exchange of financial account information to combat offshore tax evasion
Cayman Islands Tax
Christopher Capewell,Patrick Head,Anthony Mourginos
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Maples Group are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Accounting and Audit and Privacy topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Chemicals industries

From 1 January 2026, significant amendments to the Cayman Islands Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Common Reporting Standard) Regulations (the "CRS Regulations") take effect, with certain operational changes applying from 2027. These changes tighten data quality expectations, move key deadlines forward, require local appointment of the Principal Point of Contact (the "PPoC"), and expand the scope of reportable data, particularly to address digital assets.

The Common Reporting Standard ("CRS") is the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's ("OECD") global standard for the automatic exchange of financial account information to combat offshore tax evasion. The Cayman Islands, together with over 100 jurisdictions, participate in CRS by exchanging account information on an annual basis through various information-sharing agreements.

Being mindful of reporting deadlines, we are pleased to share that our 2026 Cayman Islands regulatory calendar is now live. The calendar includes key regulatory filing dates and additional guidance and background on some of the primary regulatory regimes that apply in the Cayman Islands.

For continued, timely regulatory updates across the Cayman Islands, BVI, Jersey, Luxembourg and Ireland, visit the Regulatory Round-Up Blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christopher Capewell
Christopher Capewell
Photo of Patrick Head
Patrick Head
Photo of Michelle Bailey
Michelle Bailey
Photo of Anthony Mourginos
Anthony Mourginos
Photo of Karen Watson
Karen Watson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More