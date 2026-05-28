Cayman Islands AEOI Update

Key takeaways

The Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC) will be focusing on data quality as we approach this year's reporting deadlines.

Changes to the CRS Regulations introduced on 1 January 2026 will impact deadlines and processes for the reporting due in 2027.

Financial Institutions must consider the new principal point of contact (PPoC) obligations and appoint a Cayman based PPoC by 31 January 2027.

The DITC released updated self-certification forms on 19 May 2026.

Outsourcing registrations and annual filings to an external service provider can help with compliance and timely reporting.

The Cayman Islands – amended CRS update

The background:

The Cayman Islands was one of the first countries to commit to implementing the Common Reporting Standard (the CRS) with the first exchange in 2017.



Since 2022, the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (the Global Forum) has been conducting peer reviews on how effectively jurisdictions, including the Cayman Islands, have implemented the CRS. With 173 members, the Global Forum is the leading international body working on the implementation of global transparency and exchange of information standards around the world.

The Cayman Islands has been preparing for these reviews by:

introducing the CRS Compliance Form in 2019;

adopting the CRS Enforcement Guidelines in 2020;

issuing an increased number of enquiries and warnings, leading to the proactive enforcement of CRS obligations;

commencing a programme of comprehensive reviews testing the practical compliance with CRS obligations (i.e. CRS audits) in 2024; and

implementing amendments to the CRS aimed at improving the operation of the CRS and responding to developments in the digital and electronic economy which were not catered for under the existing CRS reporting framework. With the exception of certain amendments coming into force on 1 January 2027, these amendments came into force on 1 January 2026. Please see our advisory for further information on the implementation of these amendments: [LINK TO ADVISORY].

The second round of the Global Forum peer reviews are currently ongoing with the results expected later in 2026. This round includes a more detailed assessment of effectiveness of each jurisdiction’s administrative compliance framework and their exchange of information in practice with a particular focus on the quality of information reported. In light of this, the DITC is placing increased emphasis on the quality of information submitted under the CRS regime.

Summary of key changes:

Registration deadline: the deadline by which an investment fund or other Financial Institution (FI) must register with the DITC will change from 30 April to 31 January for entities established from 2026, with the new deadline first taking effect on 31 January 2027. For entities that become FIs in 2025, the registration deadline was 30 April 2026;

Annual reporting deadline: the deadlines for Reporting FIs to submit the CRS annual return and CRS Compliance Form will change from 31 July and 15 September, respectively, to 30 June each year. This will take effect in respect of the 2026 reporting period, for which filing will be due by 30 June 2027;

Local PPoC – the Amendment requires that the PPoC is resident in the Cayman Islands. Any necessary change to the PPoC must take place and be notified to the DITC by 31 January 2027; and

Data collection - Reporting FIs must collect and report certain additional information, such as the role of Controlling Persons, whether an account is a 'New Account' or 'Pre-Existing Account' (as defined under the CRS), and the type of account (including if it is a joint account) as well as confirming that each investor or customer has a valid CRS self-certification.

These updates are intended to strengthen regulatory oversight and improve the accuracy of information maintained by the Cayman Islands tax authority.

Key points to consider as we approach this year's reporting deadlines:

Updated self-certification forms

The DITC released updated Entity Self-Certification Form and Individual Self-Certification Form on their website on 19 May 2026. These forms are effective 1 January 2026. For new FIs and for new investors or customers of existing FIs, the new versions should now replace the previous versions, not least as some new data points will need to be captured to allow for reporting.

List of participating and reportable jurisdictions

The list of participating and reportable jurisdictions for CRS purposes continues to evolve annually. The annual updated list of CRS Reportable and Participating Jurisdictions was published on 31 March 2025.

Increased emphasis on data quality

The international CRS effectiveness review is ongoing, contributing to increased DITC desktop reviews, audits and focus on data quality. This trend is expected to continue. A focus on data quality is critical for this reporting cycle.

Misclassification remains a key risk

We see many issues stemming from outdated or incorrect classifications, often identified years later. We encourage our clients to seek advice from Walkers law firm's Regulatory & Risk Advisory group, periodically review classifications and ensure rationale is carefully documented.

Focus on accuracy and timely reporting

Penalty notices will replace breach notices for missed deadlines, removing the former lead in period. While penalties may be appealed, accurate and timely reporting is the most effective safeguard. Reconcile regularly between the 'Entities' tab and 'View Activity' tab within the DITC portal.

Importance of accurate DITC portal information

Ensure the PPoC, Authorising Person and related details are kept current on the DITC portal. Early preparation and regular reviews help mitigate compliance risk.

Key regulatory updates

Service providers, fund managers and Financial Institutions should stay informed and keep abreast of DITC updates. Regular reviews of the DITC website, DITC bulletins and updates published on the notice board within the DITC portal are important, as these remain key communication channels used by the DITC. Further information is available on the DITC website.

Cayman’s role in global transparency

Cayman continues to be an active participant in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reporting frameworks. Maintaining strong compliance is essential to supporting our position as the leading global funds jurisdiction.

How Walkers law firm and Walkers Professional Services can help

We have a dedicated global Regulatory & Risk Advisory practice group of regulatory lawyers that can offer legal and practical advice on ongoing compliance, documentation and training in connection with all aspects of CRS and FATCA, as well as assistance any enforcement action. Walkers Professional Services (WPS) provides a range of outsourced services, from PPoC-only support and review of XMLs through to end-to-end AEOI compliance and reporting support for Cayman Islands entities, including: