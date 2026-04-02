Good Friday Restrictions For Liquor And Music And Dancing Licensees

Holders of liquor, music and dancing licences across the Cayman Islands are reminded of the restrictions in place for the upcoming Easter period.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 31 March 2026 - Holders of liquor, music and dancing licences across the Cayman Islands are reminded of the restrictions in place for the upcoming Easter period.

On Thursday, 2 April, the serving of alcohol must cease 10 minutes prior to the end of an establishment's permitted operating hours. The sale of alcohol is prohibited on Good Friday, 3 April, except for hotels and restaurants holding the appropriate licences.

Music and dancing are also prohibited on Good Friday and must cease at 11:59pm on Thursday, 2 April. Exemptions apply to hotels, restaurants, airports and port areas as stipulated in sections 3(1) and 3(2) of the Music and Dancing (Control) Act (2024 Revision).

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