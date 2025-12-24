Extended Holiday Hours For Liquor Licence Holders

The Liquor Licensing Boards for Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands have formally agreed on extending operating hours during the holiday season for liquor licence holders across the Cayman Islands.

A one-hour extension has been granted to package licence holders on Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands. Grand Cayman package licensees will be able to continue their liquor sales up to 11:00pm, on both Christmas Eve (Wednesday, 24 December) and New Year's Eve, (Wednesday, 31 December). For the Sister Islands, sales must be completed by 9:00pm. All other licensing conditions remain unchanged.

Only hotels and restaurants have been approved to sell liquor on Christmas Day. There will be no extensions for any licence holder on Boxing Day (Friday, 26 December).

Both boards have also approved extended hours for New Year's Eve celebrations.

On Grand Cayman, bars, restaurants, and hotels are permitted to sell liquor until 2:45am and play music until 3:00am on the morning of Thursday, 1 January 2026.

Nightclubs will continue to operate within their normal hours as they are permitted to play music up to 4:00am and sell liquor up to 3:45am.

For the Sister Islands, bars, restaurants, and hotels are permitted to sell liquor until 2:50am and play music until 3:00am on the morning of Thursday, 1 January 2026.

