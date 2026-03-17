Sideline Conversations: The Legal Checklist For Public Watch Parties (Video)

As the world prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026 across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, Sideline Conversations takes you beyond the pitch to explore the legal and commercial issues shaping the tournament. Hosted by Aarij S. Wasti (Gowling WLG, Toronto), Marlon Hill (WSHC+B, Miami), and Juan Carlos Partida (EC Rubio, Mexico City), your cross-border legal guides to the world's biggest sporting event.

In Episode 6, the trio is joined by guests Daniel Zohny (Partner and Global Head of Online Brand Protection, Abion) and Mukhammad Sodik Sadik-Akhunov (Head of Competitions and Events Department, Uzbekistan Football Association), to unpack the legal realities of public watch parties, intellectual property enforcement, and the broader marketing and sponsorship considerations at play.

Watch the full conversation below.

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