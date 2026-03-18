FCC Robocall Mitigation Database Re-Certification Deadline Has Passed — Providers Who Missed The Deadline Face Immediate Compliance Risk

Roth Jackson and Marashlian & Donahue’s strategic alliance delivers premier regulatory, litigation,and transactional counsel in telecommunications, privacy, and AI—guiding global technology innovators with forward-thinking strategies that anticipate risk, support growth, and navigate complex government investigations and litigation challenges.

Article Insights

Roth Jackson are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

As delineated in our previous Client Advisory, voice service providers, intermediate providers, gateway providers, and foreign providers required to be listed in the Federal Communications Commission's Robocall Mitigation Database (RMD) should be aware of a significant compliance issue following the March 1, 2026 re-certification deadline.

Our firm has confirmed that the FCC structured the RMD system in a manner that prevents providers who missed the March 1 deadline from submitting a re-certification after the fact through the database interface. In practical terms, companies that failed to re-certify by the deadline currently cannot complete a re-certification within the system.

This design appears intentional. The database architecture effectively establishes a clear date of non-compliance for entities that failed to timely re-certify.

Difficult Choices for Providers Who Missed the Deadline

Providers that missed the deadline are now confronting difficult questions, including:

Should they take no action and wait to see how the Commission responds?

Should they attempt to revise their existing certification even though the system does not allow a formal re-certification?

Should they roll the dice and hope the Commission does not pursue enforcement?

At present, there is no simple procedural fix available through the database itself.

Enforcement Exposure May Already Be Accruing

The FCC has repeatedly emphasized that providers must be properly listed and certified in the Robocall Mitigation Database as a condition of continuing to originate, transmit, or accept traffic in the United States. Failure to comply with these obligations can trigger significant regulatory consequences.

The Commission has previously announced substantial penalties for providers that fail to register or properly certify in the RMD, and where penalties apply on a per-day basis, potential exposure may already be accumulating with each passing day following the deadline.

While the Commission has not yet publicly announced an enforcement initiative related to the March 1 deadline, it would not be surprising if the Enforcement Bureau were preparing to take action designed to capture industry attention.

Potential for Sweeping Enforcement Action

Historically, when large numbers of regulated entities miss a compliance filing deadline, the Commission has occasionally responded with broad enforcement actions targeting multiple companies simultaneously.

One precedent worth noting is the Commission's CPNI Omnibus Notice of Apparent Liability, in which the FCC issued enforcement actions against numerous carriers in a single sweeping order after widespread failures to file required certifications.

Given the scale of the robocall mitigation regime and the importance the FCC has placed on it, the possibility of a similar omnibus enforcement action related to RMD re-certification failures cannot be ruled out.

Steps Providers Should Consider Now

Providers that missed the re-certification deadline should carefully evaluate their current status and consider proactive measures intended to reduce potential exposure. In many situations, early strategic engagement and corrective steps can materially influence how enforcement matters unfold.

Our firm is actively assisting clients in assessing their compliance posture and developing strategies intended to mitigate potential penalties and enforcement risk associated with missed RMD obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.