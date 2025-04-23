Good Friday Stipulations For Liquor And Music And Dancing Licences

Grand Cayman, 16 April 2025 - Liquor licence holders across the Cayman Islands are reminded of the usual Good Friday stipulations as Good Friday is this Friday, 18 April.

On Thursday, 17 April, the last serving of alcohol must be done 10 minutes prior to the end of an establishment's permitted hours. The selling of alcohol is prohibited on Good Friday and only hotels and restaurants with the appropriate licences are exempted.

Music playing and dancing is also prohibited on Good Friday and must cease at 11:59pm on Thursday, 17 April. Exemptions are in effect for hotels, restaurants, airports and port areas as stipulated in section 3(1) and 3(2) of the Music and Dancing (Control) Act (2024 Revision).

