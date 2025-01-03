Liquor Licence Holders Receive Extended Holiday Hours

Grand Cayman, 23 December 2024 - The Grand Cayman Liquor Licensing Board, as well as its Sister Islands counterpart, have formally agreed on extending operating hours during the holiday season for liquor licence holders across the Cayman Islands.

Package licence holders on Grand Cayman will be able to continue their liquor sales up to 11pm, on both Christmas Eve (Tuesday, 24 December) and New Year's Eve, (Tuesday, 31 December). For the Sister Islands, sales can be completed up to 9pm. Aside from the one-hour extension, all other licensing conditions remain unchanged.

Only hotels and restaurants have been approved to sell liquor on Christmas Day. There will be no extensions for all licence holders on Boxing Day (Thursday, 26 December).

Both boards have approved extended hours for New Year's Eve celebrations, with a slight variance in permitted hours.

On Grand Cayman, bars, restaurants, and hotels are permitted to sell liquor until 2:45am and play music until 3am on the morning of Wednesday, 1 January 2025.

Nightclubs will continue to operate within their normal hours as they are permitted to play music up to 4am and sell liquor up to 3:45am.

For the Sister Islands, bars, restaurants, and hotels are permitted to sell liquor until 1:50am and play music until 2am on the morning of Wednesday, 1 January 2025.

