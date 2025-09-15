What To Know About The CIMA 2025 Directors' Amnesty Scheme

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") has announced a 30-day amnesty for any registered directors who may have fallen behind on annual fees

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") has announced a 30-day amnesty for any registered directors who may have fallen behind on annual fees. CIMA's One-time Non-Compliant Directors' Amnesty Scheme, running from 16 September to 15 October 2025, gives eligible registered directors the opportunity to resolve any outstanding annual fees and accumulated penalties at a lowered rate.

The scheme is available for registered directors overseeing 1-19 covered entities who have more than two years of unpaid annual fees. Any directors that are under investigation or subject to enforcement by CIMA or another regulatory agency are not eligible for the amnesty. The regular fee and penalty schedule will resume 15 October. The experienced Corporate Secretarial team at the Maples Group can assist with filing for this special opportunity from CIMA and can advise throughout the process

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.