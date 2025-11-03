Here is a look at what we're reading:

Buffet: The Making of an American Capitalist, by journalist Roger Lowenstein, draws on three years of unprecedented access to Warren Buffett's family, friends, and colleagues to provide the first definitive, inside account of the life and career of this American original. The book explains Buffett's investment strategy— a long-term philosophy grounded in buying stock in companies that are undervalued on the market and hanging on until their worth invariably surfaces— and shows how it is a reflection of his inner self. Learn more here.

Apple in China, by journalist Patrick McGee, draws on more than two hundred interviews with former executives and engineers, supplementing their stories with unreported meetings held by Steve Jobs, emails between top executives, and internal memos regarding Chinese competitors. The book highlights the unknown characters who were instrumental in Apple's ascent and who tried to forge a different path. Apple was sending thousands of engineers across the Pacific, training millions of workers and spending hundreds of billions of dollars to build the 21st century's most iconic products— in staggering volume and for enormous profit. Learn more here.

