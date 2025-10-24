General Registry Relocates Cayman Brac Office

Grand Cayman, 22 October 2025 - The General Registry's office in Cayman Brac is relocating from its previous location in Stake Bay to Unit number three, Avistar Building, West End.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Article Insights

Ministry Of Financial Services’s articles from Cayman Islands Government are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s)

in North America

in North America

in North America

in North America

with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries

Grand Cayman, 22 October 2025 - The General Registry's office in Cayman Brac is relocating from its previous location in Stake Bay to Unit number three, Avistar Building, West End.

To accommodate the move, the Cayman Brac office will be closed on 27-28 October. Weather permitting, the office will reopen on Wednesday, 29 October from 8:30am at its new location. Normal office hours will resume, with the office open Mondays to Fridays, 8:30am to 5:00pm.

General Registry apologises for any inconvenience this may cause. For urgent matters during the transition period, persons can contact Shania Tibbetts at 925-6517 or Kristi McLean on 916- 7932.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.