30 October 2025

General Registry Cayman Brac Office To Reopen Monday

The General Registry's office in Cayman Brac is expected to reopen on Monday, 3 November following its relocation from the previous address in Stake Bay to Unit number three, Avistar Building, West End.
Grand Cayman, 28 October 2025 - The General Registry's office in Cayman Brac is expected to reopen on Monday, 3 November following its relocation from the previous address in Stake Bay to Unit number three, Avistar Building, West End.

To accommodate the move, the Cayman Brac office will be closed on 29-31 October. The office is expected to reopen on Monday from 9:00am at its new location. Normal office hours will resume, with the office open Mondays to Fridays, 9:00am to 4:00pm.

General Registry apologises for any inconvenience this may cause. For urgent matters during the transition period, persons can contact Shania Tibbetts at 925-6517 or Kristi McLean on 916 7932.

