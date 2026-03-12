New York City Adopts Sweeping SHIELD Debt Collection Rule: How It Differs From Prior DCWP Rules And CFPB Regulation F

As part of his campaign for election, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed to make New York City more affordable. To that end and as part of his affordability initiative, he has issued Executive Orders 9 and 10 intended to crack down on "junk fees" and "subscription tricks and traps," using the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) to implement the initiative. We reported about this in our January 12, 2026 blog. But there are more consumer protection initiatives going on at the DCWP. If you have any doubts about the strong commitment of Mayor Mamdani and the newly appointed Commissioner of the DCWP, Sam Levine, to significantly enhance its regulatory and enforcement toolbox, read on!

On February 26, the DWCP announced the promulgation of what it characterizes as the nation's strongest municipal protections against predatory consumer debt collection practices. The newly adopted Stopping Harassment and Intimidation and Ensuring Lawful Debt (SHIELD) Collection Rule (the SHIELD Rule), which will become effective on September 1 of this year, significantly expands consumer protections in New York City and places additional operational and compliance burdens on debt buyers, third-party debt collectors, and creditors.

Creditors are now covered in certain situations, such as when they attempt to collect after they have ceased sending bills for a 30-day account for which periodic statements are not required, when they attempt to collect after they have ceased sending periodic statements for an account that requires them, or when they attempt to collect after they have taken or threatened to take legal action on such accounts. With other extensions of credit, creditors are covered when they attempt to collect after they have accelerated the debt or demanded payment in full.

However, despite being urged to do so by consumer advocates, the DCWP declined to adopt a provision expressly creating a private right of action for violations of the SHIELD Rule, as the DCWP concluded that it lacked the authority to do so.

Below is a summary of certain key changes made to DCWP's existing debt collection regulations and how the SHIELD Rule compares to both the existing DCWP rules and Regulation F.

1. A Hard Cap on Communications — Not Just a Presumption

One of the most consequential changes is the imposition of a strict numerical cap on all debt collection contact attempts (i.e., telephone calls, e-mails and text messages) —no more than 3 contacts within any 7-day period.

How This Differs from Regulation F

Regulation F does not impose a hard ceiling on the number of debt collection contact attempts. It does not set specific limits on emails and text messages at all, although harassing, abusive or excessive contacts are prohibited. For calls, it establishes a rebuttable presumption of a violation if call frequency exceeds seven call attempts within seven days or if the debt collector calls the debtor within seven days of a telephone conversation with the debtor about the debt. Collectors can rebut the presumption based on facts and circumstances.

The SHIELD Rule eliminates that flexibility. It replaces the federal presumption framework with a bright-line limit. From a compliance perspective, that transforms call frequency from a risk-balancing exercise into a strict operational constraint.

How This Differs from Existing DCWP Rules

Existing DCWP debt collection rules prohibit harassment and abusive practices but do not contain the same clear, quantitative cap. The new framework moves from a general anti-harassment standard to a specific numerical restriction, reducing ambiguity but increasing rigidity.

2. Expanded Dispute Rights Beyond the FDCPA and Existing DWCP Rule

The SHIELD Rule broadens when and how a consumer may dispute a debt.

Regulation F

A consumer may dispute a debt:

Within 30 days after receiving the validation notice. After the initial communication to the debtor (or within five days of it), a debt collector must provide a written "validation notice" containing required information about the debt. If the consumer disputes the debt in writing within 30 days, using the mailing address specified by the debt collector in the notice, special protections apply. After the 30-day period, a consumer may still dispute a debt, and the debt collector must report the debt as disputed when reporting to credit bureaus, but the enhanced verification-and-cease-collection protections under the FDCPA apply only if the dispute is made within the initial 30-day validation period using the mailing address provided.

SHIELD Expansion

The new NYC rule permits consumers to dispute a debt or request verification of the debt at any point in the collection lifecycle and through any communication channel previously used with the collector. This effectively decouples dispute rights from the initial validation period and creates ongoing exposure to dispute-triggered obligations, which may come in through less closely monitored channels.

Prior DCWP Rules

Existing NYC rules already required certain disclosures and documentation, but the SHIELD framework formalizes broader timing and communication flexibility for disputes.

3. A Defined Documentation Deadline with Consequences

Perhaps the most significant departure from federal law is the rule's documentary verification framework.

Regulation F

Regulation F requires verification after a timely dispute but does not impose a fixed deadline for producing underlying documentation, nor does it categorically extinguish collection rights if verification is not produced within a specified timeframe.

SHIELD's 60-Day Requirement

The SHIELD Rule establishes a specific 60-day deadline for providing documentation supporting the debt after a dispute or verification request and expressly provides that a default judgment, by itself, is insufficient to verify the debt. Critically, the failure to comply within that timeframe disqualifies third-party collectors and debt buyers from further collection activity.

Prior DWCP Rules

Earlier DCWP rules required documentation and prohibited collection of certain time-barred or invalid debts. However, the new rule imposes a clearer timeline and more explicit enforcement consequences.

For debt buyers in particular, this raises the bar for front-end documentation acquisition and record integrity before initiating collection efforts.

4. Special Protections for Medical Debt

The SHIELD Rule introduces targeted provisions for medical debt collection, providing additional dispute rights, prohibiting reporting medical debt to credit bureaus, and requiring collectors acting on behalf of a nonprofit hospital or health care provider to inform consumers about the financial assistance policies of the hospital or provider.

Regulation F

Regulation F does not contain medical debt-specific disclosure obligations of this type. It does not prohibit reporting medical debt to credit bureaus (the CFPB's attempt to prohibit such reporting under the FCRA and Regulation V was struck down in litigation). Nor does it provide for additional dispute rights for medical debt. While general validation and anti-deceptive standards apply, there is no federal analogue expressly requiring active promotion of provider financial assistance programs.

Policy Significance

This provision reflects the broader trend of heightened scrutiny of medical debt at both state and local levels. New York City is effectively using municipal rulemaking to incorporate affordability considerations into collection communications.

5. Compliance Implications for Industry

For collectors operating nationally, the practical result is a three-tiered regulatory structure:

Federal floor under the FDCPA and Regulation F New York State law, where applicable New York City's enhanced municipal framework

The SHIELD Rule is not merely additive; in several areas, it is stricter than federal law and other state law and leaves less room for operational discretion.

Key compliance pressure points include:

Recalibrating dialer systems to comply with strict contact caps

Updating dispute intake processes across all communication channels

Ensuring documentation pipelines can meet defined deadlines

Revising medical debt workflows and scripts

Enhancing audit and monitoring controls specific to NYC accounts

For debt buyers and agencies that rely on incomplete placement files, the documentation provisions may require meaningful adjustments to acquisition standards.

6. Broader Context

The SHIELD Rule reflects an ongoing local trend: municipalities using licensing authority and rulemaking power to create consumer protections that go beyond federal baselines. For industry stakeholders, this underscores a familiar but intensifying reality — compliance strategies must now account for increasingly granular local variations, especially in large jurisdictions like New York City.

For consumer advocates, the rule represents a significant tightening of guardrails around communication frequency, documentation standards, and medical debt practices.

For collectors, it introduces reduced flexibility, higher documentation expectations, and increased operational risk if internal systems are not recalibrated.

