CICBD Hosts Business Advisory Town Hall In Cayman Brac

Grand Cayman, 28 October 2025 – The Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD) is inviting business owners and operators in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman to attend a business advisory town hall meeting on Thursday, 6 November 2025 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Aston Rutty Centre.

The town hall will address various challenges faced by local businesses, such as planning approvals and processes, and will offer attendees an opportunity to engage directly with government representatives and business advisors.

Also, on the agenda are practical guidance on compliance for business licensing, general registry procedures and intellectual property protection. Attendees will also benefit from an innovation and technology workshop titled “Practical AI & Digital Tools for SMEs” designed to demonstrate simple tools that can enhance marketing productivity and compliance for small businesses.

Representatives from other government entities will virtually join the CICBD team, including:

Trade and Commerce Unit of the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce

Department of Commerce and Investment

General Registry

Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office

CICBD's Deputy Director Antoleen Williams, says the business development centre is responding to the needs of the business communities in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

"This will be a collaborative space where we can openly discuss challenges, share practical solutions and work together to build a more supportive environment for business growth and innovation. Attendees will be provided with the opportunity to become CICBD clients and book appointments with advisors.”

Registration for the event may be completed via this link.

