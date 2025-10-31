ARTICLE
31 October 2025

Long & Winding Road: New CFTC Chair

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Brian Quintenz was nominated to be the CFTC Chair in February 2025.
United States Finance and Banking
James G. Lundy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
James G. Lundy’s articles from Foley & Lardner are most popular:
  • in United States
Foley & Lardner are most popular:
  • within Government, Public Sector, Criminal Law and Insurance topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries

Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Brian Quintenz was nominated to be the CFTC Chair in February 2025. However, his nomination was officially withdrawn on September 30, 2025. Former Commissioner Quintenz's withdrawal marks the end of a stunning turn of events for the CFTC Chair nominee, who once appeared to be a lock for confirmation. Since Inauguration Day, the CFTC has been led by Acting Chair Caroline Pham, who is not expected to remain, as she has announced plans to leave the CFTC upon the confirmation of her successor. In late October 2025, President Donald Trump chose a top attorney onthe U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's cryptocurrency task force to be the new chair of the CFTC. In an October 25, 2025, post on X,Michael Selig confirmed news reports that he was being nominatedto lead the CFTC,saying he wanted to "help the president make the United States the crypto capital of the world." Selig has been at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since March, but he is no stranger to the CFTC, having joined the agency in 2014 as a law clerk to then-Commissioner J. Christopher Giancarlo, who later was chair of the agency during Trump's first administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of James G. Lundy
James G. Lundy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More