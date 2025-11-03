ARTICLE
3 November 2025

Recent Transactions

CW
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Contributor

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP logo
Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.
Explore Firm Details
Administrative agent and lenders in origination of a $1.85 billion loan secured by a portfolio of 98 industrial, warehouse and manufacturing properties...
United States Finance and Banking
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Recent transactional highlights include Cadwalader representing:

  • Administrative agent and lenders in origination of a $1.85 billion loan secured by a portfolio of 98 industrial, warehouse and manufacturing properties located across nine states
  • Lenders in origination of a $820 million CMBS loan secured by a portfolio of 46 shallow-bay industrial properties located across six states
  • Lender in the $465 million refinancing of two office towers with ground floor retail space at the Hub on Causeway, which is a unique mixed-use development in Boston, Massachusetts, home to innovative companies, retail and entertainment spaces, a boutique hotel and a luxury residential tower
  • Lender in a $475 million SASB for two university-owned life sciences buildings, one in Philadelphia and the other in Pittsburgh
  • Lender in connection with the $128 million financing of an acquisition of 17 industrial properties located in Florida and Pennsylvania

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More