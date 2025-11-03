Recent Transactions

Recent transactional highlights include Cadwalader representing:
- Administrative agent and lenders in origination of a $1.85 billion loan secured by a portfolio of 98 industrial, warehouse and manufacturing properties located across nine states
- Lenders in origination of a $820 million CMBS loan secured by a portfolio of 46 shallow-bay industrial properties located across six states
- Lender in the $465 million refinancing of two office towers with ground floor retail space at the Hub on Causeway, which is a unique mixed-use development in Boston, Massachusetts, home to innovative companies, retail and entertainment spaces, a boutique hotel and a luxury residential tower
- Lender in a $475 million SASB for two university-owned life sciences buildings, one in Philadelphia and the other in Pittsburgh
- Lender in connection with the $128 million financing of an acquisition of 17 industrial properties located in Florida and Pennsylvania
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.