Elizabeth Shortino Featured In Atlantic Council Panels (Video)

Elizabeth Shortino Shares Perspective on Global Finance at Atlantic Council Events

A&M Managing Director Elizabeth Shortino participated in key sessions during the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Forum and IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, engaging with global leaders on critical issues shaping today's economic landscape. From currency dynamics to debt sustainability and international cooperation, her contributions underscored A&M's commitment to advancing dialogue on resilient financial systems and inclusive growth. Explore her panels below.

Transatlantic Forum— The Euro's global moment: Why this time is different

Moderated panel discussion exploring whether a meaningful shift is occurring in the relationship between the US dollar as the dominant reserve currency and the Euro as a rising but constrained alternative, particularly due to the absence of a unified capital market.

IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings— The changing debt landscape amid falling official development assistance

As official development assistance declines, developing countries are increasingly turning to private sector borrowing, reshaping the global debt landscape. Elizabeth Shortino moderated a discussion with Allison Holland and Ewa Joanna Korczyc on the shift toward private financing, its impact on sustainability, and how policymakers can respond.

IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings— Decoding the IMF's fall 2025 World Economic Outlook

Experts examine what the IMF's Fall 2025 World Economic Outlook reveals, as well as what remains unaddressed, covering topics from global growth and inflation to emerging risks in trade, debt, and the broader financial system.

IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings— Ceyla Pazarbasioglu on the lessons she learned at the IMF

As she prepares to leave the International Monetary Fund, Ceyla Pazarbasioglu reflects on her leadership of the Strategy, Policy, and Review Department. In a conversation moderated by Elizabeth Shortino, she offers perspectives on debt sustainability, financial resilience, and the IMF's changing role in the global economy.