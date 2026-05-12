Cayman AEOI: 2026 Deadlines And Regulatory Updates

Automatic Exchange of Information (“AEOI”) is an integral part of the global platform on fighting tax evasion. The AEOI regulatory framework entails cross-jurisdictional sharing of key data in relation to client financial accounts and transactions. AEOI encompasses the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (“FATCA”) and the OECD’s Common Reporting Standard (“CRS”) frameworks and requires due diligence efforts as well as reporting.

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Automatic Exchange of Information (“AEOI”) is an integral part of the global platform on fighting tax evasion. The AEOI regulatory framework entails cross-jurisdictional sharing of key data in relation to client financial accounts and transactions. AEOI encompasses the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (“FATCA”) and the OECD’s Common Reporting Standard (“CRS”) frameworks and requires due diligence efforts as well as reporting.

The end results of AEOI compliance are multi-fold. Efforts to stamp out tax evasion in turn curb illicit activities and international crime, helping to make for a safer world. While these regulations lead to indispensable benefits, for financial institutions, compliance with AEOI can mean burdensome administrative paperwork that can distract efforts away from other strategic objectives.

Investment managers have several points to consider regarding AEOI regulatory reporting going into the next reporting season and beyond. The Maples Group has collective decades of experience in providing the latest legal advice and financial services solutions that support compliance with AEOI regulatory requirements.

2026 AEOI Key Deadlines

Requirement Deadline Applies To Notes GIIN Registration (FATCA) Within 30 days of becoming an FI All Cayman FIs Mandatory IRS registration CRS Registration (2025 FIs) 30 April 2026 Entities that became FIs in 2025 Transitional deadline FATCA & CRS Reporting (2025 year) 31 July 2026 All reporting FIs Covers 2025 reporting year CRS Reporting (from 2026 onward) 30 June annually All reporting FIs New earlier deadline CRS Compliance Form 30 June annually All reporting FIs Moved from 15 September CRS Registration (2026 FIs) 31 January 2027 Entities becoming FIs from 1 Jan 2026 New extended timeline PPOC Appointment + FI Start Date 31 January 2027 2025 & 2026 FIs Cayman-based contact required PPOC Update (existing FIs) 31 January 2027 Previously registered FIs If not yet appointed Change Notifications to TIA Within 30 days of change All FIs Filed via DITC portal

For Financial Institutions domiciled in the Cayman Islands, what are the 2026 FATCA and CRS deadlines to be aware of? Any new regulations this year?

For FATCA purposes, all Cayman Islands entities classified as Financial Institutions (“FIs”) need to register for a Global Intermediary Identification Number (“GIIN”) within 30 days of becoming a designated FI. The CRS regulations were amended in 2025, changing the deadline for registration with the Tax Information Authority (“TIA”) for CRS purposes for entities that became FIs with effect from 1 January 2026, who will now be required to register by 31 January 2027. Transitional arrangements apply to any entities that became a FI during 2025, who still have until 30 April this year to register. Additionally, the CRS Amendment Regulations introduced a new requirement to appoint a Principal Point of Contact (“PPOC”) that is located in the Cayman Islands, as well as the requirement to identify the date the entity became a FI. The TIA recently extended the deadline for these two items to 31 January 2027 in respect of entities that became a FI during 2025, in line with entities that became a FI during 2026. Any FIs that had registered with the TIA before the CRS Amendment Regulations that had not yet named a PPOC in the Cayman Islands have until 31 January 2027 to do so. This will necessitate an updated PPOC letter to be filed with the TIA.

The CRS Amendment Regulations also introduced a new requirement to notify the TIA via the DITC portal using a prescribed change form if any of the required information on a FI’s original registration form has changed, within 30 days of the change occurring.

Reporting information on reportable account holders for FATCA and / or CRS in relation to the 2025 reporting year is due 31 July 2026. Notably, the CRS Amendment Regulations bring the deadline for CRS reporting forward, with effect from the 2026 reporting year to 30 June, and the filing deadline for the CRS compliance form is also brought forward to 30 June from 15 September.

What other regulatory changes are anticipated with regards to FATCA or CRS?

The main factor that continues to change from year to year, is the list of participating and reportable jurisdictions. Mongolia and Tunisia have been removed from the list of Reportable Jurisdictions for reports that are due in 2026 going forward. Mongolia, Papua New Guinea and Paraguay have been added to the list of Reportable Jurisdictions for reports that are due in 2027; and Fiji, Tunisia and Zambia for reports due in 2028.

Once jurisdictions become signatories of the CRS, they commit to passing legislation to implement CRS in their jurisdiction, as well as entering multi-lateral agreements with other jurisdictions to allow for cross-border reporting. Once this is in place with the Cayman Islands, they are added to the list of reportable jurisdictions with sharing of information to commence from the next reporting period.

On occasion, this part of the process is not completed in the time frame first anticipated, which results in changes to the first reporting period for some jurisdictions. For example, some jurisdictions that were previously included in the list for reports due in certain years were updated to be included in later reports. One such jurisdiction, Tunisia, is now included under reports due in 2028 onwards instead of 2025 onwards.

What are some AEOI focus areas?

There are several key areas that FIs should be aware of in relation to CRS compliance:

If an FI has a Global Intermediary Identification Number (“GIIN”) or is a CIMA-registered entity then it is expected to be registered with the TIA on the AEOI portal, and filing annual CRS returns and the CRS Compliance Form. Clarification regarding the FIs that must comply with the new registration deadline, as well as the new requirement to provide the date an entity became a FI at the time of registration, will assist the TIA to identify missed registrations and reporting.

An individual’s date and place of birth is required to be obtained and reported for CRS individual reportable accounts.

Self-certification forms should be obtained for all new account holders, including those that indicate they are FIs themselves. Verification to the IRS GIIN list is not sufficient to confirm the classification as an FI. Due diligence procedures should be carried out fully, including reasonableness checks against all account opening documentation and publicly available information.

How can Financial Institutions prepare for AEOI regulatory compliance?

It is very important that FIs have clear, written policies and procedures in place to ensure that they comply with AEOI regulations. This is required even when delegating compliance to an external provider such as the Maples Group: Even though reliance may be placed on the external providers’ own policies and procedures, the ultimate responsibility for compliance lies with the FI. FIs should document evidence of oversight over any external providers, which may include resolutions, an annual review in the board meetings or periodic reporting throughout the year from the outsourcing agent to the FI or investment manager.

What AEOI services does the Maples Group provide?

The Maples Group provides a full-service solution throughout the reporting cycle. Specific support may include:

Applying for a GIIN. For FATCA purposes, Maples Group can serve as the responsible officer.

Registration with the TIA, including acting as the FI’s Cayman-resident principal point of contact.

Account holder onboarding and facilitating the collection and review of the account opening documentation to determine FATCA / CRS classification, as well as whether those accounts need to be reported—and if so, to which jurisdictions.

Preparation and submission of annual reporting of reportable account holders, as well as the CRS Compliance Form in relation to other account holders to the TIA on behalf of FIs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.