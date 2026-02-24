Compliance Notes - Vol. 7, Issue 4

RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES

Campaign Finance & Lobbying Compliance

Georgia: Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson filed a federal lawsuit challenging a 2021 state campaign finance law, alleging it gives Lt. Gov. Burt Jones an unconstitutional advantage in the 2026 GOP primary. The complaint seeks declaratory and injunctive relief and asks the court to block enforcement of the state's "leadership committee" statute in this race. Jackson argues the law allows Jones, as an incumbent, to chair a leadership committee that can raise and spend unlimited funds to support his gubernatorial bid, while Jackson remains subject to standard caps of $8,400 per donor for a primary and $4,800 for a runoff. He contends the structure creates a "de facto" second campaign committee and violates his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. The lawsuit requests expedited proceedings and asks the court to bar Jones' leadership committee from raising or transferring funds to his campaign. A spokesperson for Jones' campaign dismissed the suit as meritless, and no formal response had been filed as of February 11, 2026. (Zachary Bynum, CBS News Atlanta)

Government Ethics & Transparency

Colorado: Colorado lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 108 to require legislative caucuses, committees and other groups of lawmakers to file monthly reports disclosing all money received and spent, with the reports posted online. The measure follows controversy over an October 2025 retreat in Vail hosted by the Opportunity Caucus, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit whose donors are not publicly disclosed and whose members are under investigation by the Independent Ethics Commission over alleged gift-ban violations. The bill is sponsored by Opportunity Caucus leaders Sen. Lindsey Daugherty and Rep. Sean Camacho, along with lawmakers Sen. Mike Weissman and Rep. Yara Zokaie, and is described by sponsors as a transparency measure. The proposal would not apply retroactively and includes no enforcement mechanism or penalties for noncompliance. The legislation comes amid ongoing Democrat infighting over caucus funding sources and ethics complaints filed by Colorado Common Cause related to the Vail retreat. (Taylor Dolven, The Colorado Sun)

New Mexico: New Mexico's House Bill 164, that would require lobbyists to disclose the specific legislation they are attempting to influence publicly — and whether they support or oppose it— is awaiting a House floor vote with only days left in the session. The bill would require lobbyists or their employers to file a "lobbying activity report" within 48 hours of beginning work on a measure, identifying the bill, the employer and the employer's position. Those reports would be posted on each bill's legislative webpage and maintained in a searchable database for at least 10 years. A similar measure passed in 2025 but was vetoed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as overly burdensome. Lawmakers narrowed the reporting requirements this session to address those concerns. If enacted, the changes would take effect Jan. 1, 2027. (Marjorie Childress, New Mexico In Depth)

Ballot Measures & Elections

Virginia: The Virginia Supreme Court allowed a Democrat-backed congressional redistricting proposal to proceed to an April 21, 2026, voter referendum, clearing the way for a potential overhaul of the state's U.S. House map ahead of the fall elections. The decision reverses a lower-court ruling that had blocked the effort on procedural grounds and permits the referendum to move forward while the appeal continues. Democrats say the proposed map could give them an advantage in 10 of Virginia's 11 districts, potentially enabling them to flip up to four Republican-held seats. The dispute is part of a broader national redistricting battle sparked in 2025 by Texas Republicans' adoption of a new map targeting Democrat seats. Under Virginia's constitution, lawmakers must pursue a constitutional amendment and voter approval to implement a new map because an independent commission otherwise draws congressional lines. (Joseph Ax, Reuters)

