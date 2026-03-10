Compliance Notes - Vol. 7, Issue 5

RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES

Campaign Finance & Lobbying Compliance

New Mexico: Former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima's gubernatorial campaign exceeded New Mexico's contribution limits by more than $125,000 in in-kind donations in 2025, according to his October 2025 campaign finance report. Miyagishima said he relied on guidance from a Secretary of State staff member that led him to believe in-kind contributions from businesses or individuals were unlimited, citing emails in which an elections official responded that he was "reading the website correctly." State law, however, requires the value of in-kind support to count toward the $24,800 per-donor cap for the 2026 governor's race, which includes $12,400 for the primary and $12,400 for the general election. Campaign filings show several companies, including Miyagishima's own insurance business, provided in-kind services that exceeded those limits, with the excess totaling $125,644. A spokesperson for the Secretary of State confirmed that in-kind contributions are subject to the same caps as monetary donations and said the office is reviewing the campaign's reporting, while declining to say whether refunds will be required. (Azure Mitchell, New Mexico In Depth)

Oklahoma: An Oklahoma House committee rejected a bill that would have required former legislators to wait four years before registering as lobbyists. House Bill 3727, sponsored by Rep. Jim Shaw, argued that allowing lawmakers to become lobbyists quickly creates an uneven playing field by giving former officials an access advantage. Opponents raised concerns that the proposal would unduly restrict private citizens, and the measure failed on a 2-6 vote with bipartisan opposition. Oklahoma previously considered a two-year cooling-off rule in 2019, but lawmakers rejected it after the Ethics Commission approved the change. Nationally, 34 states impose cooling-off periods for former legislators, most commonly one to two years, with Florida requiring a six-year wait. (Keaton Ross, Oklahoma Watch)

Government Ethics & Transparency

Colorado: Former Colorado state Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis was sentenced to two years of probation for fabricating letters of support during a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into her alleged mistreatment of Capitol aides. She must complete 150 hours of public service and pay a $3,000 fine, which will be waived if she performs an additional 100 hours of service. A jury convicted the former Boulder County Democrat of one count of attempting to influence a public servant and three counts of forgery— all felonies. Prosecutors sought probation and community service. Jaquez Lewis resigned from the legislature in February 2025 after the ethics panel determined she had submitted at least one fabricated letter, and investigators later concluded she had written multiple letters purporting to be from former aides. The sentencing judge questioned her credibility and expressed concern that she had not taken responsibility for her actions. (Taylor Dolven, The Colorado Sun)

North Carolina: North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation is probing allegations that Greater Carolina, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, violated state ethics and lobbying laws in connection with bourbon distillery trips to Kentucky in 2022 and 2024 attended by lawmakers and lobbyists. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman requested the investigation in September 2025 following a complaint from the progressive group Carolina Forward, which alleged that the nonprofit used its tax-exempt status to evade gift bans and engage in undisclosed lobbying. The complaint claims the group acted as a conduit for large contributions from alcohol and gambling interests, including allegations that a multinational beverage company funded one trip, and that $1.5 million was raised and spent without clear disclosure. Greater Carolina has said the trips were fundraising events, and representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The investigation also follows prior allegations that the group improperly supported former state Rep. Jason Saine, who resigned in 2024.(Caroline Yaffa, WRAL News)