Prepare For The Supply Chains Act Reporting Cycle: Top 10 Compliance Tips (Video)

Join us for an essential ESG-focused webinar on managing ongoing compliance with Canada's Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (the Supply Chains Act).

With the May 31 reporting deadline in mind, businesses should be taking this opportunity to understand their obligations, strengthen internal processes, and ensure transparent supply chain practices.

In this on-demand session, Stephen Pike, partner and co-head of Gowling WLG's Canadian ESG Advisory Services Practice, will share his top 10 compliance tips, drawn from his recently published article on navigating the Supply Chains Act's requirements. Stephen will offer practical insights, real-world examples, and clear takeaways to help organizations enhance their reporting approach and address evolving expectations.

What you'll learn:

Key obligations under the Supply Chains Act

Practical steps to prepare the annual report

Areas of focus in assessing, enhancing, and monitoring supply chain due diligence

Common compliance pitfalls — and how to address them

Strategies for effectively engaging internal teams and suppliers

