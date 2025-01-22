Strengthening Compliance - Insights From The CICA And DITC Seminar 2024

The seminar hosted by the Cayman Islands Compliance Association (CICA) and the Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC) in November 2024, provided important updates and valuable insights into the Cayman Islands' tax transparency initiatives, compliance priorities and regulatory developments.

One of the seminar's focal points was the announcement of upcoming CRS comprehensive reviews. These audit-style reviews will evaluate financial institutions' (FIs) CRS classifications, governance structures, and compliance histories. Reviews are expected to last four to six months, during which FIs will provide documentation and participate in meetings with the DITC, either on-site or virtually. The DITC encourages proactive disclosure of any breaches during these reviews to minimise penalties.

The DITC emphasised several compliance priorities, including the accurate and timely reporting of critical data such as TINs, dates of birth, and full addresses. Inconsistencies in year-on-year reporting, missing account closures and discrepancies between CRS filings and compliance forms were flagged as key areas of concern. FIs are urged to ensure that all reportable accounts are identified, and that compliance with CRS obligations is robust.

To ensure compliance, FIs should collect valid self-certifications during account onboarding, verify data accuracy, and maintain consistency between filings. The DITC stressed the importance of responding promptly to compliance queries, ensuring clear communication, and including relevant references in all correspondence.

Looking ahead, the DITC highlighted the implementation of the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) and CRS 2.0, set to begin in 2027. These frameworks will introduce enhanced due diligence and reporting requirements, signalling a more rigorous compliance environment. Increased enforcement activity for both CRS and economic substance obligations is also anticipated.

The seminar reinforced the critical role of accurate reporting, timely compliance, and proactive governance in safeguarding the Cayman Islands' reputation.

The seminar's key takeaways published by CICA can be found here.

