Compliance Notes - Vol. 6, Issue 12

Ohio: Language included in Ohio Senate Republicans' new state budget plan would eliminate the state's ban on corporations and labor unions making independent expenditures for or against political candidates, as well as end contribution limits to independent dark-money groups. At the same time, the budget bill would also impose new limits on contributions to ballot-issue campaigns, which Democrats have used over the past couple of years to pass liberal policies despite the GOP's dominance over state government. The proposed changes, which still have a way to go before becoming law, come as state lawmakers have done nothing during the past five years to strengthen state ethics or campaign finance laws in response to the House Bill 6 scandal, according to media reports. (Jeremy Pelzer, cleveland.com)

Louisiana: Louisiana lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a set of dramatic changes to state ethics laws the week of June 2, 2025, that will make it more difficult to charge elected officials and public employees with misconduct. House Bill 674 loosens the limits on elected officials and state employees' state travel, weakens restrictions on government contracts with public servants and their families and reduces the requirements for elected officials and political candidates' disclosure of financial interests. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Beau Beaullieu, (R-New Iberia), said it is a reaction to the ethics board's overzealous enforcement that has frustrated officials in both parties. The anger toward the board was reflected in lawmakers' overwhelming support of the bill. The bill becomes law around July 1, 2025, or whenever the governor signs it, whichever comes first. (Julie O'Donoghue, Louisiana Illuminator)

Florida: A federal judge in Tallahassee mostly denied requests to temporarily block parts of a new Florida law revising rules for citizen-led ballot initiatives from plaintiffs who say it violates the First Amendment right to free political speech. The law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in May 2025, was promptly challenged by Florida Decides Healthcare, a group looking to expand Medicaid access in Florida. The lawsuit ultimately argues that the law violates First Amendment rights to political speech and to petition the government, citing its increased penalties, stricter deadlines and tougher regulations on who can circulate petitions. In addition to the increased penalties and stricter deadlines, the law also requires all petition circulators to be Florida residents. On June 4, 2025, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker denied motions to block multiple portions of the new law that toughens regulations on ballot initiatives. DeSantis and state officials had claimed fraud in petition gathering last year. These parts of the law include a requirement for all petitions to be turned in to local elections offices within 10 days, as well as fines for missing voter information and late petition returns. (Stephany Matat, USA Today Network - Florida)

