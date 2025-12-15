Member Story: Phenix Jet Cayman

Setting the Standard in Global Business Aviation

Interviewee: Andrew Svoboda, CEO, Phenix Jet Cayman

"We're not just flying aircraft. We're building trust, flexibility, and seamless access for the world's most discerning travellers."

– Andrew Svoboda, CEO, Phenix Jet Cayman

A Dual-Registered Legacy Built for the Future

With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Grand Cayman, Phenix Jet Cayman is a name synonymous with precision, privacy, and global reach in the world of private aviation. The firm operates under a unique dual AOC (Air Operator Certificate) structure – one registered in the Cayman Islands and another in Japan. This setup allows them to serve a global clientele with unmatched flexibility and regulatory efficiency.

The Cayman Islands, through the Special Economic Zone framework offered by Cayman Enterprise City (CEC), has provided a pivotal foundation for Phenix Jet Cayman's continued evolution.

"The Cayman AOC gives us the flexibility we need to meet international demand. Our SEZ presence streamlines operations and places us in a strategically neutral jurisdiction," explains CEO Andrew Svoboda.

Innovation Takes Flight: Crypto Payments Now Accepted

In late 2025, Phenix Jet Cayman became one of the first business aviation firms in the region to officially accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. This bold move aligns with the needs of a new generation of global entrepreneurs.

"We saw a gap in the market. Our clients expect convenience, discretion and flexibility. Crypto offers all three."

– Andrew Svoboda, CEO, Phenix Jet Cayman

Through a secure and discreet integration with Deus X Pay, the team now offers clients a way to charter aircraft using a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and select stablecoins.

This aligns with a broader service philosophy: removing friction from the private aviation experience while staying ahead of the technology curve.

Operating from Cayman, Serving the World

Phenix Jet Cayman established its presence in the Cayman Islands in 2019, taking full advantage of the jurisdiction's globally respected regulatory framework, neutral tax environment, and aviation-friendly policies.

The local team focuses on key flight operation approvals, registration support, and client services, all operating out of CEC's Signal House location.

"Cayman offers us a stable base and the credibility that comes with operating in a jurisdiction known for good governance. Being part of CEC makes it easier to get things done."

– Andrew Svoboda, CEO, Phenix Jet Cayman

A Global Client Base, a Local Commitment

Phenix Jet Cayman primarily serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals, corporate executives and government officials across the US, Latin America, Asia and Europe. But they're not just offering aircraft – they're offering tailored solutions, rapid response times and multilingual support that spans time zones.

Their Cayman operations complement an integrated service network that includes MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) capabilities and strong partnerships with aircraft owners, regulators and high-touch service providers across multiple continents.

What's Next: Growth, Sustainability and Smarter Travel

Looking ahead, Phenix Jet Cayman is focused on strategic growth, expanding fleet capabilities, deepening partnerships and building out tech-forward offerings to further enhance the client experience.

The company is also evaluating sustainability measures across its operations. These include route optimisation software, lighter-weight materials and carbon offset strategies – all with the goal of creating measurable environmental impact without compromising luxury or reliability.

CEC as a Launchpad for Global Expansion

From a regulatory perspective, being based in Cayman's Special Economic Zone allows Phenix Jet Cayman to operate with speed and clarity. Licensing processes are streamlined, compliance is straightforward and access to CEC's community of global entrepreneurs makes it easier to connect with like-minded peers.

"We see our Cayman base as a strategic anchor point. It's about more than tax. It's about certainty, connectivity and long-term planning."

– Andrew Svoboda, CEO, Phenix Jet Cayman

