Space Business Review November 2025

November Fundraising & Financing Activity

November 4 – German satellite manufacturer Reflex Aerospace GmbH raised €50m in a Series A funding round led by Human Element Ventures, LLC, with participation from Alpine Space Ventures Management GmbH, Bayern Kapital GmbH and others.

November 12 – French smallsat manufacturing start-up U-Space SAS raised €24m in a Series A funding round led by Blast SAS, the Definvest fund of the French Armed Forces, which is managed by Bpifrance, and Expansion Ventures SAS, with participation from others.

November 18 – Rocket propulsion start-up Ursa Major Technologies Inc. raised $100m in a Series E funding round led by Eclipse Operations, LLC, with participation from XN LP and others, and also announced $50m in debt financing commitments.

November Mergers & Acquisitions

November 4 – Space technology company Intuitive Machines Inc. (Intuitive Machines) announced a definitive agreement to acquire satellite manufacturer Lanteris Space LLC (formerly Maxar Space Systems) in a transaction valued at $800m, consisting of $450m in cash and $350m in shares of Intuitive Machines common stock.

November 5 – Defense contractor Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Inc. announced a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli satellite mobile systems firm Orbit Technologies Ltd. for $356m.

November 17 – Quantum computing company IonQ, Inc. agreed to acquire optical communications provider Skyloom Global Corp. on undisclosed terms.

November Satellite Orders

November 12 – Satellite manufacturer SFL Missions Inc. announced that it was selected by longstanding customer GHGSat Inc. to deliver two additional greenhouse gas monitoring satellites.

November 24 – UAE defense contractor Edge Group PJSC announced that it selected Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. to manufacture a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite for UAE's Sirb SAR satellite constellation program.

November 24 – Airbus SE subsidiary Airbus Defence and Space announced that it was selected by Omani national satellite operator Space Communications Technologies LLC to manufacture the OmanSat-1 Ka-band geostationary communications satellite.

EchoStar Sells Additional $2.6b Spectrum to SpaceX

On November 6, EchoStar Corporation (EchoStar) announced an agreement with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) to sell SpaceX the rights to 15 MHz of AWS-3 uplink spectrum for $2.6b in SpaceX stock, following a $17b deal between the parties in September for AWS-4 and H-block spectrum and a $23b deal with AT&T, Inc. in August for 3.45 GHz and 600 MHz spectrum.

November Launch Missions Performed

November 2, 28 – Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) successfully performed the Bandwagon-4 and Transporter-15 rideshare missions, delivering 158 total payloads to low-Earth orbit, each time using a Falcon 9 launch vehicle and then recovering the launch vehicle's first stage.

November 5, 6, 9, 10, 14, 15, 18, 20, 22, 23 – SpaceX successfully launched batches of 29, 28, 29, 29, 29, 29, 29, 29, 29, and 28 Starlink satellites, respectively, including an unspecified number of direct-to-device satellites, each time using a Falcon 9 launch vehicle and then recovering the launch vehicle's first stage.

November 4 – Arianespace SAS successfully launched the Sentinel 1-D synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite to sun synchronous orbit using an Ariane 6 launch vehicle.

November 5 – Rocket Lab Corporation (Rocket Lab) successfully delivered a SAR satellite to low-Earth orbit for Japan's Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. using an Electron launch vehicle.

November 13 – United Launch Alliance, LLC successfully launched the ViaSat-3 F2 satellite to geostationary orbit for Viasat, Inc. using an Atlas 5 launch vehicle.

November 13 – Blue Origin, LLC successfully performed the ESCAPADE mission for the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration using a New Glenn launch vehicle and then recovered the vehicle's first stage, marking the company's first successful, and second attempted, New Glenn first stage recovery.

November 20 – Rocket Lab successfully launched an earth observation satellite to low-Earth orbit for BlackSky Technology Inc. using an Electron launch vehicle.

November Launch Orders

November 12 – SES S.A. announced the expansion of its existing launch services agreement with Relativity Space Inc. to include multiple launch services with the Terran R launch vehicle.

November 18 – U.S. satellite integration and mission services provider SEOPS LLC selected Isar Aerospace Technologies GmbH to conduct a low-Earth orbit rideshare mission using the Spectrum launch vehicle.

November 19 – Katalyst Space Technologies, LLC selected Northrop Grumman Corporation to provide launch services for its Link spacecraft using the Pegasus XL launch vehicle.

York Space Systems Files to go Public

On November 17, York Space Systems LLC (York), a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP (AEI), filed a registration statement for a proposed initial public offering. Pricing was not disclosed; the filing indicated that AEI would retain control of York.

