Foley Automotive Update

Analysisby Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Foley & Lardner partner Vanessa Miller, chair of the firm's national Automotive Team, was quoted in the Trucking Dive article, "Tariffs Swing Volumes Up and Down for Auto Haulers."

In a December 2 Society of Automotive Analysts Coffee Break webinar , Foley & Lardner partners Ann Marie Uetzand Nicholas Ellis provided an update on recent Michigan cases regarding the practical implications for requirements contracts and the automotive supply chain.

U.S. new light-vehicle sales in November 2025totaled 1.28 million units, representing aSAAR of 15.7 million, according to preliminary estimates from GlobalData. This represents a decline of over 6% compared to November 2024.

The risk of semiconductor supply disruption and automotive production stoppages remains ongoing amid an appeal to the Dutch Supreme Court from the Chinese-owned, Netherlands-based Nexperia pertaining to control over the company.

A Reuters report based on interviews with auto executives, suppliers and chip distributors described how "just-in-time inventory practices and limited supply-chain diversification left automakers vulnerable" to the Nexperiasupply disruption.

Automotive News provided key takeaways from the MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers Annual Conference held November 19 in Michigan.

The Department of Transportation announced a proposal to lowerCorporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) rules to an average of34.5 miles a gallon for passenger vehicles by model year 2031, down from the 50.4 miles a gallon standard established by the Biden administration. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act , enacted on July 4, 2025, maintained the CAFE statute but eliminated civil penalties for noncompliance with federal fuel economy standards.

The Canadian government will tighten the tariff rate quota level for steel product importsto 20% of 2024 levels for countries with which Canada doesn't have a trade agreement. Broader trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada remain stalled .