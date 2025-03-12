ARTICLE
12 March 2025

Navigating 2025: Top Trends In Aircraft Financing And Leasing In The Cayman Islands And Ireland

MG
Maples Group

Contributor

Maples Group logo
The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.
Explore Firm Details
In 2025, the landscape of aircraft financing and leasing is set to be influenced by several significant trends, particularly in key jurisdictions like the Cayman Islands and Ireland.
Cayman Islands Transport
Mary O'Neill,Sherice Arman,Stephen Gardiner
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Introduction

In 2025, the landscape of aircraft financing and leasing is set to be influenced by several significant trends, particularly in key jurisdictions like the Cayman Islands and Ireland. According to the International Air Transport Association ("IATA"), global airline revenues and passenger numbers are expected to reach record highs, signalling a strong sector despite ongoing challenges.

In this overview, we explore the pivotal themes and trends shaping the industry, from the resurgence of asset-backed securitisations to the impact of regulatory changes and the evolving dynamics of lessor trading and mergers. The insights provided should be of interest to stakeholders navigating the complexities of aircraft financing and leasing in these important markets.

Article Themes

  • The Future of Aviation: Projections and Challenges for 2025
  • Resurgence of the Asset-Backed Securitisation
  • New Aviation Platforms
  • Sources of Funds
  • Update on Russia and Belarus Clauses
  • CRD VI and Third Country-Branches
  • Increase in Lessor Trading, SLBs and M&A Activity
  • Strong Demand for Aviation CSX Listings
  • Growth of Cayman Islands Transition Register

For the full article, please click below. We hope you find the content engaging and informative.

1595734a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mary O'Neill
Mary O'Neill
Photo of Sherice Arman
Sherice Arman
Photo of Shari Howell
Shari Howell
Photo of Stephen Gardiner
Stephen Gardiner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More