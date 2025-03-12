Navigating 2025: Top Trends In Aircraft Financing And Leasing In The Cayman Islands And Ireland

Introduction

In 2025, the landscape of aircraft financing and leasing is set to be influenced by several significant trends, particularly in key jurisdictions like the Cayman Islands and Ireland. According to the International Air Transport Association ("IATA"), global airline revenues and passenger numbers are expected to reach record highs, signalling a strong sector despite ongoing challenges.

In this overview, we explore the pivotal themes and trends shaping the industry, from the resurgence of asset-backed securitisations to the impact of regulatory changes and the evolving dynamics of lessor trading and mergers. The insights provided should be of interest to stakeholders navigating the complexities of aircraft financing and leasing in these important markets.

Article Themes

The Future of Aviation: Projections and Challenges for 2025

Resurgence of the Asset-Backed Securitisation

New Aviation Platforms

Sources of Funds

Update on Russia and Belarus Clauses

CRD VI and Third Country-Branches

Increase in Lessor Trading, SLBs and M&A Activity

Strong Demand for Aviation CSX Listings

Growth of Cayman Islands Transition Register

