Cayman Islands Observe World Maritime Day

The Cayman Islands Government invites the public to join in the observance of World Maritime Day on 25 September under the theme "Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 17 September 2025 - The Cayman Islands Government invites the public to join in the observance of World Maritime Day on 25 September under the theme "Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity."

The global observance raises awareness of the importance of shipping to the world and the work of past and present seafarers.

In recognition of the achievements of the Cayman Islands maritime sector, Government Administration Building on Grand Cayman and District Administration Building will be lit in blue on the night of 25 September. Persons across Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman are encouraged to wear blue on the day, and, if they wish, to light their homes and businesses in blue that evening.

###

Note to editors: The initiative to light the Headquarters of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and other emblematic landmarks worldwide in blue was launched in 2021 by the IMO to promote World Maritime Day which is observed on the last Thursday in September annually.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.