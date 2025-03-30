Canadian Legal Tech Company, Clio, Acquires UK-based ShareDo

In a strategic move to expand its services to large law firms, BC-based legal technology company Clio has acquired UK-based ShareDo. Founded in 2011, ShareDo is a provider of adaptive work management platforms designed to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency and maximize profitability for mid- to large-sized law firms, corporate legal teams, and insurance companies.

This acquisition follows Clio's landmark US$900 million Series F funding round in July 2024, the largest in Canadian history, and enables Clio to offer a fully comprehensive solution for law firms of all sizes. The acquisition also bolsters Clio's international presence, with ShareDo having a strong foothold in the UK and a growing base in the United States, Canada and Australia.

This strategic move positions Clio as a leader in the legal technology sector, empowering the company to deliver innovative and efficient solutions that address the evolving demands of the legal industry.

