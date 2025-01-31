My First Year At Casey & Moss LLP

In the winter of 2023, I had just finished my honours bachelor's degree at the University of Toronto and was ready to launch forward into adulthood. As a 22-year-old, I found the working world quite daunting, so the thought of having real 'adult job' was intimidating. Come the new year, I decided to put myself out there and apply to a variety of positions – one of which was a legal assistant at Casey and Moss.

While reading the C&M website, I was thoroughly impressed by the work the firm had done and their prestigious recognition among estate lawyers. I resonated with their mission to provide excellent service to clients, and their emphasis on providing flexibility to their employees. Next thing I knew, I was interviewing and had secured my position as a legal assistant!

I began as an assistant to Angela Casey and Angelique Moss, both of whom provided a warm welcome and an open-door policy. I'll admit that the first month in this position was especially challenging as I was unfamiliar with estate law and the responsibilities of a legal assistant. Thankfully, my colleagues provided me with a space where I felt comfortable asking questions and, over time, I was able to build skill and confidence.

Once I was more settled, I was given the opportunity to work on projects more independently. In addition to secretarial work, Angela and Angelique had me assist in preparing pleadings. This was when I was really given the chance to see estate law in practice and understand what is required when engaging with estate litigation, guardianship, and other matters. I did (and still do) very much enjoy doing this work alongside Angela and Angelique.

After months of hard work, dedication and continued learning, I was offered a position as Rebecca Suggitt's legal assistant. While I was initially worried about assisting three lawyers and the increased workload, I now couldn't be happier to work alongside these three wonderful lawyers. They have taught me essential lessons not only in estate law, but also in life. Importantly, they helped me to see the value in trial and error and helped me realize when I was being too hard on myself (I'll never pass on one of Rebecca's pep talks!).

The most recent addition to my responsibilities has been assisting Angela with an ETDL file ("Estate Trustee During Litigation"). As a legal assistant, working on an ETDL file requires constant monitoring and communication with counsel. Accordingly, I was able to develop my multitasking skills and learn to better prioritize tasks. Though it can be challenging at times, I am especially grateful for the opportunity to work on this type of file because I've been able to do more independent work and exercise initiative.

Working at Casey and Moss continues to be an invaluable experience. As I come up on one full year with this firm, I reflect on my development as both a Casey and Moss employee and as a person. Without this team, I would not be where I am or who I am today.

I look forward to another year in my career journey with Casey and Moss!

