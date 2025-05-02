Alexa Translations Named Top Choice For Legal Translation By Canadian Lawyer Magazine Readers For 8th Time

For the 8th time, Alexa Translations has proudly secured the Canadian Lawyer Magazine Readers' Choice Award for 2024 for legal translation, once again solidifying our status as the go-to translation partner for Canada's leading legal professionals.

This esteemed recognition highlights our dedication to providing innovative and reliable translation solutions tailored to the legal industry's unique needs.

Eight Years of Excellence in Legal Translation

Reflecting on this achievement, our CEO Gary Kalaci shared how this recognition highlights the company's dedication to excellence: "Winning this award for the 8th time is not just a milestone—it's a powerful testament to the trust our clients place in us and the relentless pursuit of innovation that drives us forward. We are committed to continually pushing the boundaries of translation technology, delivering tailored solutions that meet the complex needs of the legal industry."

Since our founding in 2002, we've been on a mission to revolutionize the translation industry, particularly in the legal, financial, and securities sectors.

Our success lies in our combination of certified professional translators and cutting-edge A.I. solutions, a formula that ensures unparalleled accuracy, efficiency, and precision in every translation we deliver.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the unwavering support of our readers, staff, clients, partners, and the entire Alexa Translations community.

Your trust in our services and technology fuels our drive to continually push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of translation.

Why Recognition Matters: Building Trust and Quality

Being recognized through the Canadian Lawyer Magazine Readers' Choice Awards is not just an honour—it's a reflection of the trust and confidence placed in us by legal professionals nationwide.

Voted on by tens of thousands of readers across Canada, this award underscores our commitment to delivering unmatched quality, innovation, and precision in legal translation.

To be consistently named the best in Translation and Interpretation Services is a testament to our team's hard work and the support we receive from our clients and partners.

We take great pride in our A.I. technology, Alexa Translations A.I., which continuously evolves to optimize machine translations for legal and other specialized sectors.

The Future of Innovation in Translation Technology

As we celebrate this milestone, our focus remains on driving the future of translation through innovations like our evolving Neural Machine Translation technology, which adapts to meet the complex demands of the legal, financial securities and regulatory sectors.

As Kalaci explains, "Our journey ahead is filled with greater innovation, and this award fuels our passion to exceed our achievements. We will continue pushing the limits of translation technology, ensuring we deliver even more value to our clients and partners in the years to come."

To all who voted and continue to support our mission, we extend our heartfelt thanks.

Your trust in us is the driving force behind our success, and we promise to continue delivering exceptional translation services and innovative A.I. solutions to meet the evolving needs of the legal and financial sectors.

Here's to another year of excellence, innovation, and pushing the limits of what's possible in the world of translation.

Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges in Legal Translation

At Alexa Translations, we're more than a translation service—we're your partner in breaking language barriers and driving success in legal, financial and regulatory sectors. Discover how our cutting-edge A.I. technology and expert solutions can help your business achieve new heights.

