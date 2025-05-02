ARTICLE
2 May 2025

Business Development For Lawyers - Facing Modern Challenges Of The Global Legal Landscape (Video)

Alexa Translations

Contributor

Alexa Translations provides A.I.-powered translations for the largest and most prestigious legal, financial, and government institutions.
Join us for this insightful webinar on mastering business development strategies for lawyers in today's competitive legal landscape.
Canada Law Department Performance
Lakeem Rose

Our panel of experts from leading North American institutions share valuable insights to help you:

  • Stay competitive in the evolving legal market
  • Navigate current challenges and opportunities
  • Develop successful adaptation and resilience strategies
  • Learn from innovative practices of top firms
  • And much more...

Whether you're a seasoned practitioner or just starting your legal career, this webinar will equip you with essential skills to excel in business development. Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your skills and drive your legal career forward!

Poll Results

1. 1619426a.jpg

2. 1619426b.jpg

3. 1619426c.jpg

Originally published July 11, 2024

